The following local students received Bryant University Commencement awards: Kaitlin Dickey of Westerly received the Jack H. Rubens Leadership in Finance Award; Ryan Kilcoyne of Mystic received the Student Senate Service Award; and Edward Golas of West Kingston received the SAS Institute Award.
Elyse Yanusas of Westerly was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Nazareth College. Yanusas is majoring in French and history.
Abbey Meeker of Westerly was honored as a "Hero Among Us" by the Boston Celtics at a home game against the Charlotte Hornets. She was honored for her thoughtfulness and generosity towards local healthcare workers in the midst of the pandemic.
The following local students graduated from University of New Hampshire: Westerly residents Colleen Pringer received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in biomedical science: medical and veterinarian science and Sawyer Nolan received a Bachelor of Science in business administration finance; Charlestown resident Alexander Gross received Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in marine, estuarine and fresh water biology; and Mystic residents Sydney Drea received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in biomedical science; medical and veterinarian science and Alexandra Valach received a Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing.
Maggie Clukey of Westerly, a member of the class of 2021 at Lasell University was elected to the Student Government Association’s board for the 2021-22 academic year. Clukey will serve as senior class president.
Sloan Gormley of Stonington and Joshua Grossi of West Kingston were named to the dean’s list at the University of Utah for the spring 2021 semester. Gormley is majoring in communications and Grossi is majoring in pre-graphic design.
Natalia Cullen of Pawcatuck, Noelle Thomas of Stonington and Geralson Withrow of Mystic were inducted into the Massachusetts Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma at Lasell University.
Britni Leah Baer Gagne Fox of North Stonington received a Master of Social Work from Brescia University.
Richard Selden has been appointed director of advancement at Mystic Museum of Art. He is an arts writer who previously worked for the Corcoran College of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Peabody Institute in Baltimore.
Geralson Withrow of Mystic received an Academic Book Award from Lasell University in graphic design. Withrow is a member of the class of 2021.
Jeremy Von Flatern of Charlestown has been designated as a Five Star Mortgage Professional. He is a senior mortgage advisor at Province Mortgage Associates.
