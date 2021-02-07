Emilia Janes of Westerly, a senior, and Amyre Gray of New London, an eighth-grader, were recognized as January Students of the Month at Saint Bernard School.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Three Rivers Community College for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly resident Dinh T. Pham; Pawcatuck residents Katherine E. Archer, Nicholas A. Bassett, Heidi J. Chronister, Benjamin Erfe, Nicole M. Fisher, Sam Foster, Hannah M. Gienau, Gwendolyn V. Glaude, Sean Heald, Lenka Minar, Jeffrey R. Rubin, Patrick J. Trebisacci, Logan A. Vennari and Cole E. Wilbur; Stonington residents Kayla L. Gwiazdowski and Molly A. Linder; North Stonington residents Sierra Atchley, Ethan J. Bogue, Shane R. Haase and Teddy Nosiku; and Mystic residents James M. Cavanagh, Laura B. Chester, Lynda Denomme, Alyson J. Fowler, Gillian E. Jordan, Justine Monnett and Lori Muche.
The following local students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Colleen Pringer and Matthew Walker, highest honors; and Jenna Murray, high honors; Charlestown resident Alexander Gross, high honors; Wood River Junction resident Isabela Segura, honors; Pawcatuck resident Avery Vine, honors; North Stonington resident Ryan Dussault, high honors; and Mystic residents Alexandra Valach and Elizabeth Earley, highest honors; and Renee Prieto, high honors.
The following local employees received promotions from Chelsea Groton Bank: Westerly residents Mario Siciliano was promoted to assistant vice president; and Matthew Benoit,assistant treasurer; Pawcatuck resident Rebecca Magner, assistant treasurer; Stonington residents Richard Turner, assistant vice president; and Renee Simao, assistant treasurer; North Stonington residents Alexis Kahn, vice president; and Jennifer Seuferling, assistant treasurer; and Mystic residents Nancy Murphy, data governance manager and vice president; and Sonya Manley, senior learning and development specialist and assistant treasurer.
Sarah Beverly of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list at Fairfield University for the fall 2020 semester.
Corrin Burner of Pawcatuck was named to the president’s list at the University of South Carolina Beaufort for the fall 2020 semester.
Connor Hall of Pawcatuck was named to the dean's honor list at for Cedarville University for the fall 2020 semester.
The following local students have been named to the Connecticut College dean's list for the 2020 fall semester: Pawcatuck resident Susan Tabele Kolbenheyer, high honors, psychology and human development major; Stonington residents Lauren Cerino, class of 2021, high honors, computer science and human development major; and Collin Lech, class of 2021, honors, government major; and Mystic residents Adam Castleberry, class of 2024, honors; Heather Evered, class of 2023, high honors; Kailas Menon, class of 2021, honors, International relations and psychology major; and Caroline Wilson, class of 2021, high honors, East Asian studies major.
Elizabeth Williams of Mystic was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the fall 2020 semester.
Ciara Patricia Welch of Wakefield was named to the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester.
