The following local students were named to the honor roll at Saint Bernard School for the second quarter of 2021-22 school year: Westerly resident, grade 9, honors, Luke Adams; Bradford residents, grade 9, high honors with distinction, Cameron Cornelius; high honors, Benjamin Teague; Pawcatuck residents, grade 8, high honors with distinction, Thomas McWilliams; Grade 10, high honors with distinction, Caitlyn Kuhn; honors, Luke Brannegan and Robert Girard; Grade 11, high honors, Matthew Bottaro; Grade 12, high honors, Nathaniel Belchik and Nora Brannegan; Stonington residents, Grade 6, high honors with distinction, Fiona Addison; Grade 8, high honors, Bryan Lowe; honors, Cooper Mott; Grade 9, high honors with distinction, Violet Kunka; honors, Christian Agreda; Grade 10, high honors, Sophie Addison and Lucas Dellacono; Grade 11, high honors with distinction, Joseph Basso and Mary Kunka; honors, Addysen Helbig; North Stonington residents, Grade 10, honors, Magnus Henson; Grade 12, honors, YuFei (Fay) Jin; Mystic residents, Grade 6, high honors with distinction, Josephine Hatch; Grade 7, high honors with distinction, James Waters; Grade 8, high honors with distinction, Abigail Mayorga; Grade 9, high honors with distinction, Blake Murray and Evan Whitten; high honors, Addyson Rogers and Daniel Jones; honors, Marc Sauchuk; Grade 10, high honors with distinction, Olivia Mayorga; high honors, Audrey-Jane Turner; honors, Jason O'Donnell; Grade 11, high honors, Brooke O'Donnell, Connor Harris, Jack Masakowski and Sophia Ortega-Diaz; Grade 12, high honors with distinction, Elijah Jones, Joshua Porterfield, Kathleen Power and Lillian Turner; and high honors, Aidan Whitten.
Jasper Gitzendanner of Westerly; Melina Gardiner of Charlestown; Devan McCulloch of Wyoming; Erich Phelps and Brooke Vickerman of Pawcatuck; and Karin Hansen and Miles Schuman of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College for the fall 2021 semester. Gitzendanner is a member of the class of 2025 majoring in media arts production; Gardiner, class of 2025, creative writing; Mcculloch class of 2023, media arts production; Phelps, class of 2025, musical theatre; Vickerman, class of 2025, journalism; Hansen, class of 2023, media arts production; Schuman, class of 2022, journalism.
Megan Albamonti and Stella Galli of Westerly and Adam Greene of Mystic were named to the dean's list at the University of Delaware for the fall 2021 semester.
Elyse Yanusas of Westerly, a student at Nazareth College, is studying in Rennes, France at Rennes 2 University for the spring 2022 semester. Yanusas is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in French, history, and inclusive adolescent education.
Conor Mackay of Westerly was named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa for the fall 2021 semester. Mackay is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in marketing.
Aaron Charles Reck of Pawcatuck was named to the dean's list at Clarkson University for the fall 2021 semester. Reck is a member of the class of 2025 majoring in mechanical engineering.
