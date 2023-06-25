Conor Mackay of Westerly received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. He was named to the dean's list at the university for the spring 2023 semester.
Colby Makin and Thomas McLaughlin of Westerly were named to the dean’s list and Joshua Smithey of Charlestown was named to the president’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2023 semester.
The following students were named to the dean's List at Roger Williams for the spring 2023 semester: Westerly residents Gianna Ferraro and Joshua Tourigny; Pawcatuck resident Madeline Geary; Charlestown residents Jasmine Babbitt and Luke Santos; Ashaway resident Emma Elderkin; Wyoming resident Ryan Croce; West Kingston resident Natalie Trudell; North Stonington residents Matthew Barrs and Samuel Fatone; and Mystic residents Emily Champney, Riley Gilliland, and Alyson Lowney.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester: Westerly residents Claire Jalbert, Annaliese Seibel, and Annaliesa Wood; Pawcatuck residents Hazel Allik, Faith Gately, Athena Gutierrez, Olivia Haberek, Jacob Joyce, Farwa Mohsin, Catherine Montalto, Justin Paoloni, and Izadora Yarnall; Stonington residents Zachary Boudah, Matthew Cheetham, Nathaniel Cyr, Aidan Davies, Cassandra Manfredi, Molly Neale, Kyle Oliver, Mahmoud Salha, and Avery Slocum; North Stonington residents Molly Butremovic, Grant Colsen, Kaleb Demello, Anton Karam, Zachary Munzer, Matt Pierce, Timothy Robarge, Sarah Spracklin, and Malcolm Thompson; and Mystic residents Theo Antipas, Nicholas Carney, Maxwell Cartier, Nora Casey, Noelle Christie, Finnian Deveau, Francesca Foster, Allison Georgetti, Taylor Holland, Sneha Kumar, Mary Malloy, Melissa Mancuso, Bella McClure, James Miner, Luke Noreika, Ava Otano, Anthony Salazar, Rowan Solomon, Elizabeth Teskey and Nicola Wood.
Christina Flynn of Westerly and Morgan Heller of Mystic were named to the dean's list at Lehigh University for the spring 2023 semester.
The following students from Stonington received scholarships from the Stonington Community Center: Hendricks Whitman Award and Scholarship: Jacob Delmonaco; Mary H. Boatwright Endowment Fund: Jackson Conlon, Oliver Cooke, and William Fyke; Robert and Doris Ramsbotham Scholarship Endowment: Elias Dahl, Nikhil Desai, Madison Geiger, and Krista Jones; Frank Turek Scholarship Endowment Fund: William Banfield, Luke Costanzo, Olivia Fustini, Abigail Gibson, and Theodore Leamon; The Josh Piver Memorial Scholarship Fund: Kelsea Anderson, William Fyke, Tori LoPresto, Chloe Main, Bailey McCarney, and Conrad Tobiassen; and the Francis Drake Endowment Fund: Sandra Allen-Fernandez, Kelsea Anderson, Sarah Berger, Alexandra Canty, Giulianna Caradimos, Anders Dahl, Jacob DelMonaco, Bobbie Doherty, David Duguay, Elizabeth Fowler, Chase Gouvin, Eleanor Gross, Helen Gross, Connor Hultgren, Heaven Hurd, Ray Jones, Tori LoPresto, Joshua Lord, Etta Lund, Bailey McCarney, Emma Morrison, Carleigh O’Keefe, Diya Patel, Adam Rajab, Mahmoud Salha, Sarah Schoenecker, Emma Spathakis, Corinne Steeno, Sage Stefanski, Conrad Tobiassen, and Clay Walker.
Rogan Wotherspoon of Wyoming was named to the dean’s list at Western New England University for the spring 2023 semester.
Natalia Cullen of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in exercise science and Benjamin Abely of Stonington received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in management from Lasell University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.