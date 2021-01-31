The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Alexandra Mitchell, majoring in biology; Sierra Nastasi, psychology; Julie Ornberg, English; Megan Perrin, English; and Bradley Pinkhover, Spanish; Bradford resident Elizabeth Davis of Bradford, exploratory STEM; Pawcatuck residents Erin Blake, elementary education and music; Chloe Chenot, exploratory arts & humanities; Jason Hoadley, general studies; Caitrin Huysman, sport & leisure management; Olivia Newman, early childhood education and psychology; Myka Silvia, accounting; and Austin Venturini, communication; Stonington resident Haley DelMonaco, early childhood education and psychology; North Stonington residents Connor Doyle, social work; Nicholas Mendolia, art; and Mason Mulhern, psychology; and Mystic residents Emma Espitia, social work; Heather Smith, elementary education and liberal studies; and Chao Sun, accounting.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Roger Williams University for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Jessica Federico and Sidney Krol; Charlestown resident Laura Wittwer; Pawcatuck residents Joshua Abston, Andrea Edwards, Madeline Geary, Kiley Getlein and Emily Pisani; North Stonington resident Olivia Gagliardo; and Mystic residents Emily Champney and Nicole Vignato.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Springfield College for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Sarah Gray, majoring in health science and pre-physical therapy; Katherine Kuzmic, health science; and Abigail Murdock, health science; Pawcatuck resident Gwendolyn Andersen, health science/occupational therapy; and Mystic resident Brian Lanyon, sport management.
Grace Lund of Westerly, Natalia Cullen of Pawcatuck, Noelle Thomas and Benjamin Abely of Stonington, and Emily Kulick and Geralson Withrow of Mystic were named to the dean's list at Lasell Univerisity for the fall 2020 semester.
Megan Albamonti and Alexandra Burns of Westerly and Sarah Schrempf of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware for the fall 2020 semester.
Peter Grills of Ashaway and Christopher-David Caraballo of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Dean College for the fall 2020 semester.
Ashley Culver of Pawcatuck was named to the president's list and Isabelle Ryan of Pawcatuck was named to the dean's list at College of Charleston for the fall 2020 semester. Culver is majoring in business administration and Ryan is majoring in communication and history
Claire Li, a fifth-grade student at West Vine School in Stonington, was sworn in as a member of the Kid Governor’s Cabinet in a virtual inauguration ceremony from Connecticut’s Old State House. Reese Naughton of Southington was the winner of the election and was sworn in as the 2021 Connecticut Kid Governor. Claire and Reese took oath of office from Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
Marilyn Sutton-Haywood was named by Mitchell College as its interim vice president of academic affairs. Sutton-Haywood takes over the position from Catherine Wright, who retired after a 40-year career at the college. Sutton-Haywood most recently served as dean of the division of liberal arts and sciences at Pfeiffer University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.