Cara Eaton of Westerly was named as a semifinalist in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars program. She is a senior at The Prout School.
Alice-Anne Nyberg of Westerly was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Schane Tallardy of Westerly was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Rhode Island.
Trey Lazauskas from Chariho Career & Technical Center was awarded first prize for successfully welding a model submarine in the Project MFG Rhode Island Maritime Welding Competition held by Project MFG, SENEDIA and General Dynamics Electric Boat at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Chariho High School sophomore Brandon Thorpe’s artwork ‘Reverence’ was chosen as one of two Senator Reed Staff Picks in the 2023 High School Art Competition. This year’s winners were chosen by Marta V. Martinez of Rhode Island Latino Arts and David DePetrillo and Craig Masten of the Providence Art Club. First place went to Jackie Blair, North Kingstown High School; second place, Sam Ashman, Lincoln High School; third place, Olivia Wood, North Kingstown High School; honorable mention awards, Zachary Leone, Cranston High School West; Kailey Brooks, Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School; Madison Lawton, LaSalle Academy; and Lily Hannuksela, North Kingstown High School; and Senator Reed Staff Pick, Amelie Archambault, Lincoln High School.
Benjamin Abely of Stonington finished 12 individual points for the Lasell University men’s track and field team by placing second in the 100m dash with a personal record of 11.64s and fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 23.94s at the GNAC Outdoor Championships. He was also the first leg of the 4x100m relay team that placed fourth with a time of 46.63s.
Brandon Chance of North Stonington completed an internship at Collins and Jewell, a company that produces custom metal work, working in the Human Resources Department. Chance is a member of the class of 2023 at Eastern Connecticut State University majoring in business administration.
The following Rhode Island residents were selected for induction into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame for 2023: Gail Cahalan-Conley, inducted by Scott Molloy; Steve Kass, inducted by Michael Lyons; Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar, inducted by Brig. Gen. James D’Agostino; Barbara A. Papitto, inducted by Patrick T. Conley, Jr.; J. Lynn Singleton, inducted by Howard G. Sutton II; Justice O. Rogeriee Thompson, inducted by Judge Jane Howlett; Gene Valicenti, inducted by Mayor Michael Levesque; Robert “Bob” Venturini, inducted by Debra Mulligan; and James R. Winoker, inducted by David Tessitore.
