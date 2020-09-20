The following local students received bachelor degrees from the University of Connecticut: Westerly resident Alisha Marie Tucker, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; Pawcatuck residents Jillian Alice Bartlett, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; Tessianna Bettencourt, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; Jessica L Connor, Bachelor of Science, allied health sciences; Victoria Jade Cullen, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Gabrielle Elenor Fabian, Bachelor of Arts, ecology and evolutionary biology; Joseph J. Glennon, Bachelor of Arts, American studies; Collin Thomas Krzyzaniak, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences; Matthew John Prue, Bachelor of Science, materials science and engineering; Amanda Marie Renaud, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Charlotte Marie Robinson, Bachelor of Science, allied health sciences; Ekaterina L Rudzinsky, Bachelor of Arts, mathematics; Clare Bailey Schlink, Bachelor of Science, marine sciences and chemistry; Tyler J Snelgrove, Bachelor of Science, finance; Max Avery Steinmetz, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering; and Tina Marie Woodall, Bachelor of General Studies, general studies; and Mystic residents Trevor Galli Bolduc, Bachelor of Science, management information systems; Shannon M. Cassidy, Bachelor of Science, allied health sciences; Vincent Chen, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Gregory A. Cooper, Bachelor of Science, ecology and evolutionary biology and geography; Eamon Costello, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Sarina Eller, Bachelor of Science, finance; Jalal Faraj, Bachelor of Science, chemical engineering; Michael Goccia, Bachelor of Science, management and Bachelor of Arts, economics; John Maxwell Jordan, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; Aylin Hulya Kavgaci, Bachelor of Science, nutritional sciences; Anne Cathrine Longo, Bachelor of Arts, political science and environmental studies; Giulia Marie Parker, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; Joseph Walter Podbielski, Bachelor of Science, materials science and engineering; Damayanti Rane-Castrodad, Bachelor of Science, elementary education; Courtney Camille Rose, Bachelor of Science, animal science; Max H. Seifert, Bachelor of Arts, political science; Eric Thomas Smith, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering; Owen Tyler Stanfield, Bachelor of Science, allied health sciences; and Bennett Andrew Tiesinga, Bachelor of Science, management and engineering for manufacturing; Margaret Claire Walrath, Bachelor of Science, natural resources; Morgan Taylor Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts, human development and family sciences.
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
(0) comments
