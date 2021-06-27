The following local students graduated from University of Vermont: Westerly resident Lucas Hiltz, Bachelor of Science; Charlestown resident Kendra Hamilton, Bachelor of Science; Pawcatuck residents Jaime Boisoneau, Bachelor of Arts; Caelynn Carroll, Bachelor of Science; and Makenzie Mahar, Bachelor of Science; Stonington resident Margit Burgess, Bachelor of Science cum laude; North Stonington residents Atalaya Murphy, Bachelor of Arts; and Camryn Raposo, Bachelor of Science; Mystic residents Indigo Glaza, Bachelor of Science; Gabriel Messina, Bachelor of Science; and Hope Murney, Bachelor of Science; and West Kingston resident Isabelle Fisher, Bachelor of Science.
Matthew Chornyei of Westerly was named to the president's list Castleton University for the spring 2021 semester.
Alisa Haik of Westerly was named to the president’s list and Catherine Johnson of Stonington and Sydni Vesterholm of West Kingston were named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the spring 2021 semester.
Grace Lund of Westerly; Connor Woodworth and Natalia Cullen of Pawcatuck; Noelle Thomas and Benjamin Abely of Stonington and Emily Kulick of Mystic were named to the dean’s list Lasell University for the spring 2021 semester.
Benjamin Van Huynh of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list and Hannah Rebekah Sherron of Mystic was named to the president's list at Husson University for the spring 2021 semester.
Katherine Matthews of Pawcatuck and Morgan Heller of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University for the spring 2021 semester.
Lauren Turner of Stonington was named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University for the spring 2021 semester. Turner is a member of the class of 2021 and attended Stonington High School.
Hannah Pratt of Stonington was named to the dean's list at James Madison University for the spring 2021 semester. Pratt is majoring in health sciences.
The following local students received Bachelor of Arts degrees from Connecticut College: Stonington residents Lauren Cecilia Cerino, computer science and human development; and Collin Michael Lech, government; and Mystic residents Charles Finn Boed, history and government; Emma Lily Furgueson, psychology and sociology; Jiayi Jin, economics; and Caroline Maire Wilson, East Asian studies.
Brandon Qiu of Mystic received a Bachelor of Arts in international business and management from Dickinson College. Qiu is a graduate of Suffield Academy and the son of Drs. Xiayang and Sheng-Lu Qiu of Mystic.
Tricia Cunningham has been appointed as executive director for Always Home in Mystic, succeeding Betty Smith. Cunningham was previously the director of community relations and development at Fairview in Groton. She was awarded the ATHENA Leadership Award in 2018, and was one of Southeastern Connecticut’s “40 Under Forty” awardees in 2014, as well as a former president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.