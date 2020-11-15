Maggie Clukey of Westerly is a member of the Emerging Leaders program at Lasell University. She is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in event management and is the junior class president of the Lasell University Student Government Association.
Stephen J. White of Westerly was chosen as the 2020 Awards of Excellence CEO of the Year by the Cooperative Credit Union Association. He is the president and CEO of the Westerly Community Credit Union.
Jodi Frank of Charlestown and Marisa Sabowski of Mystic were named to the dean’slist at Goodwin University for the spring 2020 semester.
James E. Mitchell was named chairman of the board of directors of L+M Healthcare and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, succeeding B. Michael Rauh. Mitchell has served on the hospital board since 2013, most recently as secretary.
The following agents of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes in Narragansett received award designations: Kimber Pope-Kettlety and Mark Wright received the International President’s Circle Designation; Chad Dupuis and Annie Fox received the International Diamond Society designation and Heather Morrone, John Fusaro and Mike Lamb received the International Sterling Society Designation.
Joan O. Vorster of Stonington has been selected to the 2020 Massachusetts Super Lawyers list. She is a partner in Mirick O'Connell's Litigation Group and member of the firm's management committee.
David Ahrens of East Coast Karate in Richmond was nominated for the title of 2020 Greatmats National Striking Martial Arts Instructor of the Year.
Julia Borges of Wakefield earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.
Kelly McKinnon has been promoted to chief financial officer of Mohegan Sun. She was previously the director of analytics of the corporate division of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.
The Tomaquag Museum 2020 Annual Honoring & Cultural Showcase honored the following recipients: Matika Wilbur received the Ellison "Tarzan" Brown Champion Award; Yvonne Wakim Dennis received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Deborah Spears Moorehead received the Princess Red Wing Arts & Culture Award; Tailinh Agoyo received the Eleanor Dove Entrepreneur Award; and Adrienne Keene received the Eva Butler Scholar Award.
Jennifer Pensa, an executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Chelsea Groton Bank, was a recipient of a New England Women in Banking Award from Banking New England. She was one of 14 women to receive the award in 2020.
