Alexandra V. Nelson of Westerly has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The following local student athletes have been named as members of teams at Assumption University for the fall season: Elizabeth Letizio of Westerly, class of 2022, women's cross-country team; Daniel Nimiroski of Richmond, class of 2024, men's cross-country team; Jamison Magowan of Pawcatuck, class of 2023, men’s soccer team. Travis Pacheco of Stonington, class of 2022, football team; and Allison Perry of West Kingston, class of 2022, women's soccer team.
Jamal Paire has been promoted to director of asset quality at the Westerly Community Credit Union. Paire most recently served as the financial service manager of the credit union’s Granite Street branch.
The following local residents were winners in the Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island amateur photo competition: Brad Sherman of Charlestown received first place in the flora category for his photo “Bee and Thistle” and third place in the wildlife habitat/landscape category for “Farm Pond Calm,” both taken at Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge; and Lily Lawhorne of Richmond received first place and second place in the children under 14 category for her photos “Sandy Path” and “Purple Rose” taken at Block Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Christopher-David Caraballo of Pawcatuck was a member of the cast of the Dean College production of “The Theory of Relativity.” Caraballo played the role of Adam.
The following local students have enrolled as new students at Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall 2021 semester: Pawcatuck residents: Cameron Rose, majoring in business information systems and Katherine Archer, psychology; Carolina resident Daria DiBiasio, environmental earth science; Stonington residents Suzanne Lilly, English; and Hal Crimm, philosophy; North Stonington residents Ethan Foberg, computer science; and Marissa Bergel, early childhood education and sociology; Mystic residents Elizabeth Zierenberg, accounting; Michaela Ellis, exploratory social sciences; Samuel Jordan, social work; and Ella Tiesinga, social work; and West Kingston resident Sydney DeNoncour, biochemistry.
The following local students have enrolled at Lasell University for the fall 2021 semester: Ashaway resident Kassandra Fisher, majoring in fashion design and production; Pawcatuck resident Nathan Cote, marketing; and North Stonington resident Miranda Pabst, event management.
Savannah Sullivan of Richmond graduated from the Wyatt Detention Facility’s Correctional Officer Training Academy.
Miranda Arruda of Pawcatuck as named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2021 semester.
Jeff Callahan of Stonington received the 2021 Hero Fellowship Award from the Stonington Historical Society at the society’s annual Cannon Ball in September.
Lisa Hardee of North Stonington was named to the dean's list at University of Maryland Global Campus for the summer 2021 term.
Danielle Robinson of West Kingston received a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in educational studies from Colgate University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.