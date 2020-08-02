The following local students were named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the spring 2020 semester: Westerly residents Caitlin Morrone, majoring in social work; Sierra Nastasi, psychology; Julie Ornberg, English; Bradley Pinkhover, Spanish; Abigail Ridler, biology and individualized program; John Walker, computer science; and Alexandra Mitchell, biology; Bradford resident Elizabeth Davis, exploratory STEM; Pawcatuck residents Amy Main, general studies; Erin Blake, elementary education and music; Chloe Chenot, exploratory arts and humanities; Olivia Newman, early childhood education and psychology; Zoe Robert, early childhood education and sociology; Christian Montalto, health sciences; William Keane, physical education; Corrin Garraty, sport and leisure management; and Caitrin Huysman, sport and leisure management; Stonington resident Robert Lockaby, communication; North Stonington resident Ryan Condon, finance and business information systems; and Mystic residents Fatima Barlan, social work; Alexandra Cady, history and social science; Jordan Comeau, history and social science; Heather Smith, elementary education and liberal studies; Christopher Kelly, computer science; Chao Sun, accounting; and Raymonjo Victorino, computer science.
Abigail Murdock of Westerly, studying health science; Alexandra Pratt of Pawcatuck, psychology; Christopher Caisse of North Stonington, applied exercise science; and Brian Lanyon of Mystic, sport management; were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2020 semester: Westerly resident Colleen Pringer, highest honors, majoring in biomedical science, medical and veterinarian science; Charlestown residents Alexander Gross, high honors, marine, estuarine and freshwater biology; and Dehlia Beaudry, honors, hotel & hospitality management; Hope Valley resident Bonnie Turek, highest honors, environmental conservation and sustainability; Pawcatuck resident Owen Donahue, highest honors, recreation management program and event management; Stonington resident Danielle Herrman, high honors, nursing; North Stonington residents Emma Steele, highest honors, psychology; and Ryan Dussault, highest honors, biomedical science, medical laboratory science; and Mystic residents Alexandra Valach, high honors, business administration, marketing; Gillian Jordan, highest honors, business administration; and Elizabeth Earley, high honors, environmental conservation and sustainability.
