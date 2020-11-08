The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the New England Institute of Technology for the summer quarter: Carolina resident Peyton Johnson; Charlestown residents Scott Briggs, Francis Campbell, Jacob DiCenzo and Danielle Gallup; Richmond residents Lyric Comerford and Kenneth Moden; Stonington resident Ethan Markham; Westerly residents Michelle Dumsar, Chelsea Litty and Nicholas Vartabedian; North Stonington residents Kenneth Kirkup and Daniela Roy; and Mystic resident Norman Fay.
Bruce Prescott of Westerly, Graeme Everson of Moosup and Earl Rosebrooks of North Grosvenordale were elected new corporators of the Jewett City Savings Bank.
Taylor Barrese of Westerly and Conor Boumenot of Pawcatuck graduated from Stonehill College.
The following local students have enrolled at Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall 2020 semester: Pawcatuck resident Myka Silvia, class of 2021, majoring in accounting; Stonington resident Haley DelMonaco, class of 2024, majoring in early childhood education and psychology; North Stonington residents Tyler Banks, class of 2024, majoring in computer science; Nicholas Mendolia, class of 2024, majoring in art; Caitlyn Tillinghast, class of 2022, majoring in secondary education and art; and Connor Doyle, class of 2021, majoring in social work; and Mystic residents Grace Bufmack, class of 2024, majoring in social work; Jonathan Cooper, class of 2024, majoring in exploratory social sciences; and Paige Pollard, class of 2024, majoring in criminology.
Pat Connerney has been hired as a geriatric psychology specialist by PACE Organization for its Westerly and Newport locations. She will assist participants as a primary care provider, and by diagnosing and helping to treat a variety of mental illnesses, including Alzheimer’s and depression.
Rebecca M. Nolan of Pawcatuck, Jennifer Herbst of Stonington and Claudia Bachmann-Bouchard, a teacher in Norwich, have joined the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center’s Board of Trustees. They will each serve a three-year term.
Thomas A. Whidden received the 2020 America and the Sea Award from Mystic Seaport Museum. Whidden, a National Sailing Hall of Fame and America’s Cup Hall of Fame inductee, is the president and CEO of North Technology Group.
Jason Burke of Mystic received an Excellence in Service to Students award from Quinnipiac University. He is the director of veteran and military affairs. Other 2020 awardees were Joseph Podsiadlo, associate director of technology services; and Erin 0. Provistalis, director of campus life for student centers and student involvement. Iddrisu Awudu, associate professor of management and Muslim chaplain; Jonathan Blake, professor and director of computer science and software engineering; and Michelle Geremia, professor of biology received 2020 Excellence in Teaching awards.
