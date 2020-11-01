Allen Schroeder of North Stonington and John Marcolina of Mystic were named to the dean's list at Bates College for the spring 2020 semester. Schroeder, the child of Joseph A. Schroeder and Ellen F. Schroeder of North Stonington and a 2017 graduate of Wheeler High/Middle School, is majoring in biological chemistry. Marcolina, the child of Joseph P. Marcolina and Kerry A. Marcolina of Mystic, is a 2019 graduate of Robert E. Fitch Senior High School.
Jason Curioso of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for the spring 2020 semester. Curioso is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy and is member of the class of 2021.
Grace Ferrara of Stonington was named to the head of school scholar honors list at Pomfret School for the spring 2020 semester.
Lauren C. Turner of Stonington was named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University for the spring 2020 semester. Turner is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in psychology and business in the liberal arts. She attended Stonington High School.
Dylaney Cianci of Wyoming and Julia Bursell of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at University of Saint Joseph for the spring 2020 semester.
Catherine M. Corneau of Ashaway and Claire Olivia Morehouse of Stonington were named to first honors and Megan R. Hill of Bradford was named to second honors on the dean’s list at Clark University for the spring 2020 semester.
Audrey Mejza of Stonington has enrolled at Hofstra University for the fall 2020 semester.
Michelle Trenn of Richmond was hired as the nurse manager of the short term rehab wing at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich.
Susan Borden was promoted to vice president of human resources and Dan Raposo was promoted to vice president of corporate infrastructure and standards at Rite-Solutions.
Christopher Hurtgen, a teacher at Pine Point School in Stonington, was one of 98 teachers nationwide selected for a National History Day summer professional development program. Hurtgen explored digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, engaged in 4 live webinar programs and discussions with fellow educators from across the country, and developed resources to use with students in his classroom. Hurtgen received free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.