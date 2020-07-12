Humphrey J. Amedeo IV, the son of Humphrey and Joyce Amedeo of Bradford, has been named to the the spring 2020 dean's list at Johnson & Wales University where he is studying for a degree in Food and Hotel Management and is planning to graduate in 2022. Amedeo is the grandson of Carol Amedeo of Westerly, Frank Algiere of Bradford and the late Humphrey Amedeo, Jr., and the late Mary Ann Algiere.
Alexa Madeiros of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in marketing; Matthew O'Brien of Westerly received a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design; Alexis Desjardins of Hope Valley received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in psychology; Bryanna Fusaro of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in accounting; and Sarah Thomas of Stonington received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in marketing from Lasell University.
The following local students received degrees from Three Rivers Community College: Westerly residents Kirsten E. Galloway, Associate of Science summa cum laude; and Eric B. Moller, Associate of Science summa cum laude; Bradford resident Samantha K. Peters, Associate of Science magna cum laude; Pawcatuck residents Jessica Butler, Associate of Science magna cum laude; Colin A. Kmiecik, Associate of Science; Penelope Knowles, Associate of Arts summa cum laude; Andrea L. Maillet, Associate of Science; Elizabeth A. Morgan, Associate of Science cum laude; Matthew J. Muller, Associate of Arts magna cum laude; Alexis Parker, Associate of Science cum laude; Brian T. Rasimas, Associate of Science; and Justice Wilk, Associate of Science; Stonington residents Molly A. Linder, Associate of Science summa cum laude; and Lucy L. Moore, Associate of Science cum laude North Stonington residents Christopher Annino, Associate of Science summa cum laude; Breeze L. Floyd, Associate of Arts summa cum laude; Nicholas J. Litke, Associate of Science cum laude; Aaron P. Nyambe, Associate of Arts; Samantha A. Regine, Associate of Science cum laude; Ray R. Rinkes, Associate of Science and Anton C. Smith, Associate of Arts; and Mystic residents Zachary J. Amarante, Associate of Arts magna cum laude; Christopher M. Berg, Associate of Science summa cum laude; Tisha M. Duggan, Associate of Science summa cum laude; Aston S. Foley, Associate of Science; Clara S. Leuze, Associate of Arts magna cum laude; Emily A. May, Associate of Science; Nicholas C. Nado, Associate of Science; Matthew T. Peterson, Associate of Science summa cum laude; Katelynne J. Pluss, Associate of Science and Danielle M. Pucci, Associate of Applied Science.
Zachary R. Christina of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science cum laude in mechanical engineering from Norwich University.
The following local students received certificates from Three Rivers Community College: Pawcatuck residents Frederick L. LaFountain, summa cum laude; and D'Ann M. McNeil; North Stonington resident Eric J. Watson; and Mystic residents David M. Flaherty, Nicholas C. Nado and Danielle M. Pucci.
Casey Boumenot and Emily Pereira of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring 2020 semester. Boumenot, the daughter of Julie Boumenot and Michael Boumenot, is majoring in sport management. Pereira, daughter of Lisa Pereira and John Pereira, is majoring in interior design.
