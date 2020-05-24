Marissa Chiaradio of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science in biology and Olivia Terranova of Westerly received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Tampa.
Renee Cordio of Westerly received the departmental award for political science at Assumption College. Cordio is a member of the class of 2020.
The following local students are recipients of University of Rhode Island 2020 University Academic Excellence Awards, given to graduating seniors: Westerly residents Christina Imbriglio, communication studies and Joseph (Joey) Kuzmic, biological sciences; Hope Valley resident Tim Berard, Africana studies and political science; and West Kingston resident Emily Shepard, psychology.
Cinphany McClure-Snead of Bradford was installed as a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success at Dean College for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local students received scholarships from Charter Oak Federal Credit Union; Stonington residents Benjamin Fyke, Jake Verbridge and Brigid Kunka; North Stonington resident Dylan Davino; and Mystic residents Liam Power and Daniel Marcolina.
The following local students graduated from University of New Hampshire: Hope Valley resident Bonnie Turek, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in environment, conservation and sustainability; Pawcatuck resident Rachel Banks, Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies; Stonington residents Danielle Herrman, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Olivia Feliciano, Associate of Applied Science in veterinary technology; and Mystic resident Olivia Potenziano, Bachelor of Arts in English/journalism.
Natalie Gray of Charlestown and Olivia Chiaradio and Emily Lewis of Stonington were named to the dean’s list at the University of New England for the spring 2020 semester.
Zachary Ryan Christina of Pawcatuck received a commission into the U.S. Army in a ceremony held this month. Christina is a May 2020 graduate of Norwich University.
Joshua Bentley of Ashaway received a Master of Science in information technology management; Serena Kenyon of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Amy Lake of West Kingston received a Bachelor of Arts in special education from Western Governors University.
Taylor Cintron of Pawcatuck received a Women in Accounting Scholarship from the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation. Cintron is a student at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Timothy Berard of Hope Valley, a political science and Africana studies major at the University of Rhode Island, was chosen for the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program at Howard University.
Randy Bean of Boston and Stonington has been named co-chairman of the James Merrill House Committee and will serve alongside current co-chairman Cynthia Elliott. He succeeds longtime committee member Ruth Saunders. Bean, who joined the committee in 2010, previously served as chair of the Merrill House Writer-in-Residence program. He is CEO of NewVantage Partners. He currently serves as a board member of the Stonington Historical Society and the National Council for the College of Arts and Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and on the National Technical Advisory Board of Year Up.
