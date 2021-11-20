Jordan Allen-Hurd of Westerly is a member of the women’s swimming team at Eastern Connecticut State University. She is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in health sciences.
James Kane of Westerly was awarded a $10,000 scholarship towards an insurance designation course from Coterie Insurance. Kane is employed as vice president at Lathrop Insurance.
The following local students were named to the honor roll at Saint Bernard School: Westerly resident, grade 9, honors, Luke Adams; Bradford residents, grade 9, high honors with distinction, Cameron Cornelius and Benjamin Teague; Pawcatuck residents, grade 8, high honors with distinction, Thomas McWilliams; grade 10, high honors with distinction, Caitlyn Kuhn; and honors, Luke Brannegan and Robert Girard; grade 11, high honors with distinction, Matthew Bottaro; grade 12, high honors, Nathaniel Belchik; and high honors with distinction, Nora Brannegan; Stonington residents, grade 6, high honors with distinction, Fiona Addison; grade 8, high honors, Bryan Lowe; high honors, Cooper Mott; grade 9, high honors, Christian Agreda; high honors with distinction, Violet Kunka; grade 10, high honors, Sophie Addison; honors, Lucas Dellacono; and grade 11, high honors, Joseph Basso; andhigh honors with distinction, Mary Kunka; North Stonington residents, grade 10, high honors, Magnus Henson; and grade 12, high honors, YuFei (Fay) Jin; andMystic residents, grade 6, high honors with distinction, Josephine Hatch; grade 7, high honors with distinction, James Waters; grade 8, high honors with distinction, Abigail Mayorga; grade 9, high honors, Addyson Rogers and Marc Sauchuk; high honors with distinction, Daniel Jones, Blake Murray and Evan Whitten; grade 10, high honors, Jason O'Donnell; high honors with distinction, Olivia Mayorga; honors, Audrey-Jane Turner; grade 11, high honors, Jack Masakowski and Brooke O'Donnell; high honors with distinction, Connor Harris and Sophia Ortega-Diaz; and grade 12, high honors, Aidan Whitten; high honors with distinction, Elijah Jones, Joshua Porterfield, Kathleen Power and Lillian Turner.
Elizabeth Johnson of Wyoming has enrolled in the class of 2025 at the University of Utah.
Brianna Struzinski of Charlestown earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions.
Rachel Serra of Charlestown and Briana Beverly of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the summer 2021 semester.
Elizabeth Hope Conger of Stonington was inducted into the Order of the Gown academic honor society at the University of the South. She is the daughter of Kathleen and George T. Conger of Stonington.
George Potts of New London has been hired as director of campus safety at Mitchell College. His last position was as interim chief of police Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Police Department.
Le’Sandra Turner, a member of the class of 2022 at Mitchell College, was selected to attend the NCAA DIII Student Immersion Program. She is a member of the college’s women’s basketball team as a point guard.
