Erin Blake of Pawcatuck performed the songs "If I" by Lori Laitman; "Un moto di gioja" by W.A. Mozart; and "Si mes vers avaient des ailes" by Reynaldo Hahn at the Connecticut chapter competition of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. Blake was one of seven students representing Eastern Connecticut State University where she is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in pre-elementary education and music.
Emma Sammons of Mystic was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Fordham University.
Suzie Flores of Stonington was named 2021 Connecticut Outstanding Young Farmer by the state department of agriculture. Flores is a former market development executive who owns and operates Stonington Kelp with her husband Jay Flores and three children.
Chris and Amy Randall of the Charlestown office of Randall Realtors was recognized with the Chairman’s Guild category; and Elizabeth Douthit of the Watch Hill office, Patrice Fenton of the Charlestown office, and Katy Fetherston and Melinda Carlisle of the Mystic office were recognized with Diamond Award for their sales. In addition, Randall Realtors recognized David Wolber of the Mystic office as a Rising Star, and Shirley Griffin of the Charlestown office as the recipient of the Community Service Award.
Mona Hanna-Attisha, the Michigan doctor who was responsible for uncovering the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, which began in 2014, will give the keynote address at the University of Rhode Island's 2021 commencement. She will also receive an honorary doctorate from the university. In addition, honorary degrees will be presented to Linda S. Birnbaum, the former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institutes of Health, and the National Toxicology Program; Col. William P. Babcock, an alumnus and U.S. Army, retired, recipient of the Silver Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star medals, Purple Heart, Air Medal, and the Rhode Island Cross; and Navyn Salem, founder and CEO of Edesia, a U.S. nonprofit, social enterprise, with a mission to treat and prevent malnutrition in developing countries worldwide.
Laurie Carter, senior vice president of business development at Rite-Solutions, was presented with the Captain George W. Ringenberg Award by the National Defense Industrial Association Undersea Warfare Division. Carter received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island. Rite-Solutions has an satellite office in Pawcatuck.
Jeannette E. Riley, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University Rhode Island, has been named to the board of directors of the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.
Jennifer Renzi of Exeter placed second in the Individual Overall Achievement Category at the 76th annual Society for Advancement of Management International Business Skills Competition. She was part of a team from New England Institute of Technology where she is a student. The institute’s team placed first overall in the competition.
