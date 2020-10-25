Matthew Donnelly, a mathematics teacher at Saint Bernard School, has been named a recipient of the Edyth May Sliffe Award for Distinguished Teaching from the Mathematical Association of America.
Lee Hamilton of Pawcatuck enrolled at Lasell University the fall 2020 semester.
Patrick Bell of Charlestown was named to the dean's list at Northern Vermont University for the spring 2020 semester.
Nicole Carnevale of Hope Valley and Owen Perron of Cumberland enrolled at Nichols College for the fall 2020 semester.
Haley D. Dionne and Ciara Patricia Welch of Wakefield were named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the summer 2020 semester.
Kim Noto of Pawcatuck has been promoted to vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer at Mohegan Sun.
Brad Sherman of Charlestown won second place in the Wildlife category of the Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island amateur photo competition. His photo, “Happy Camper” was taken at Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. Other winners were Andrew Volding of Middletown, Best of Show; Marjorie Vorhaben of Wakefield, first place, Wildlife; Carmen Rugel of Middletown, third place, Wildlife; Stacy Tynan of Waterford, first place, Flora; Pam Marsden of Bristol, R.I., second place, Flora; Greg Cummings of Fanwood, N.J., third place, Flora; Sarah Lawhorne of North Kingstown,first place, Wildlife Habitat/Landscape; Carmen Rugel of Middletown,second place, Wildlife Habitat/Landscape; Pam Marsden of Bristol, R.I., third place, Wildlife Habitat/Landscape; Grace Hood of Middletown, first place, under age 14 category; Thomas Richardson of Wakefield, second place, under age 14 category; Hanaa Amanullah of Warwick, third place, under age 14 category; and Sarah Lawhorne of North Kingstown, People’s Choice Award.
Rachel Luxton of Stonington matriculated at Hamilton College for the fall 2020 semester. Luxton is a graduate of The Williams School.
Fiona Mitchell of Wakefield was awarded a scholarship for academic achievement, community service and leadership by the Goulds Water Technology Professional Dealer’s Association.
Shannon Lewis of Mystic was named president of the Mystic Women’s Club at the group’s June meeting. She succeeds outgoing President Sue Rieger and will hold the term for two years. Lewis is the lead residency counselor at StoneRidge Senior Living Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.