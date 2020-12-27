Emily Haik of Westerly, Callie Reposa of Ashaway and Grace Gilbert of Pawcatuck were named to the president’s list and John Turo of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Jennifer Marie Warburton of North Kingstown received a Doctor of Philosophy in history from the University of Kansas.
The following members were elected to the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association's executive board to represent the membership for the following year: Chief Richard Ramsay, West Greenwich Police, president; Colonel Mark Knott, West Warwick Police, vice-president; Chief Edward Mello, Jamestown Police, treasurer; Colonel Michael Winquist, Cranston Police, secretary; Chief Sean Corrigan, Narragansett Police, Sergeant at Arms; and Chief Brian Sullivan, Lincoln Police, immediate past president.
So Good to See You in Mystic, a campaign through the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce to promote hospitality in southeastern Connecticut was a recipient of a marketing grant from the Eastern Regional Tourism District. Other recipients included Florence Griswold Museum and the Lyme Art Association; New London Tourism Unity Initiative; Town of Windham Marketing Campaign; Voluntown Tourism Campaign; Air Line Trail Brochure Marketing Campaign; Windham Region Chamber of Commerce Regional Marketing Project; Thames River Heritage Park; and Passport to Norwich. The grants were announced by Jim Bellano, chairman of the Eastern Regional Tourism District and Chris Regan, chairman of the district’s marketing committee.
