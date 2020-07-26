Thomas McLaughlin of Westerly and Zachary Ryan Christina of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local Rhode Island students were named to the dean’s list at University of Rhode Island for the spring 2020 semester: Bradford residents Hannah Moulton, Nicole Montague, Rachel Cook, Jilllian Laudone, Honghao Zhen and Jason Darmanin; Charlestown residents Brayden Marriott, Andrew Masciotti, Justine Stroble, Evan Vazquez, Caitlin O'Leary, Claudia Nelson, Kailee Morgan, Em Louzon, Chase LaMountain, Ryan Crowley, CJ Baton, Sydney Anderson, Noah Nicolella, Amelia Grimes, Matt Brady, Drew Babineau, Laurel Spears, Joseph Penhallow, Melie Hayes, Theo Smith, Jess Kazounis, Miranda Joss, Sierra James, Igor DeVasconcelos, Sydney Davis, Matthew Carroccia, David Turco, Kurtis Anderson, Cody Clarkin, Sumner Camp-Martin, David Benson, Nicole Donahue, Trevor Ide, Kaitlyn Willis, Austin Whewell, Delaney Bryne, Joshua Turano, Meaghan Doorley, Nick Carchedi, Travis Frink and Zoe Gunning; Hope Valley residents Paige Shafovaloff, Nate Pepler, Nicole Nickerson, Benjamin Moore, Brent Marler, Brooke Dulude, Nicole Desbiens, Jake Beauregard, Adam Van Houten, Jess LaFreniere, Annaliese Kenney, Alyzza DeGiovanni, Krysta Bouchard, Kenneth Berard, Josh Benros, Jillian Rios, Amanda Lang, Joshua Koziol, Madison Dulude, Sarah Closterman, Megan Capwell, Alek Boving, Aidan Boving, Timothy Berard, Emma Paton, Ruth Malenfant, Page Sullivan, Nick Edwards, Natalie Keefe, Hunter Claudio, Cate Doyon, Robert Zenga III, Eric Nunes, Jillian Delasanta, Garrett Prevey and Taylor Fordham; Ashaway residents Doug Coppa, Kirstyn Rice, Adam Lillibridge, Tyler Lavalley, Asher Ford, Emily Maslyn, Kellie Evola, Cassie Constantine, Evelyn Conroy, Ryan Maslyn, Emily Ali and Wanda Hopkins; Wood River Junction residents Brianna Williams, Alexandria Williams, Ryan Savage, Shea Jackson and Kevin Yeaw; Hopkinton residents Noelle Kelvey, Morgan Wightman, Lindsey St. Clair and Taylor Kowal; Carolina residents Ashley Masiello, Kevin Bugbee-Cassara and Isabella Rinne; Richmond resident Hannah Leach; Coventry resident Dom Ciringione; Wakefield resident Raechel Soito; Kenyon resident Doran Bercovici; Newport resident Addie Brown.
Alexa Galluci and Kassie Startz of North Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Curry College for the spring 2020 semester. Galluci is majoring in early education and care and Startz is majoring in nursing.
