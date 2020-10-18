Westerly native Aaron A’Vant of Swansea, Mass., has joined the Bulfinch Group. In May 2020, A’Vant organized an impromptu fundraiser for the Black Lives Matter movement where he biked for 76 miles and helped raise a little over $8,500. He earned his Bachelor of Science in marketing from the University of Rhode Island.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Roger Williams University for the spring 2020 semester: Westerly residents Jessica Federico, Rees Harold, Connor Peloquin, Bella Malvinni and Mark Fidrych; Charlestown residents Corey Merritt, Jeremy Weeden and Laura Wittwer; Hope Valley resident Brooke Preuhs; Pawcatuck residents William Dittman, Joshua Abston, Andrea Edwards and Emily Pisani; Stonington residents Sarah Lafleur and Gabrielle Soscia; North Stonington resident Olivia Gagliardo; and Mystic residents Bailey Eckersley, Nicole Vignato and Julian Maiorano.
Antoinette Pancaro, town clerk of North Stonington, has earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Emma Niles of Charlestown was named to the dean's list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2020 semester. She is a a member of the class of 2022.
Cameron Dreher of Pawcatuck and Sophia Anderson of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Union College for the 2019-20 academic year. Dreher is a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in managerial economics and sociology and Anderson is a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in liberal arts.
Haylie M. Wellman of Ashaway qualified as a third-team National Junior College Athletic Association Academic All-American for the 2019-20 academic year. She is a student at Community College of Rhode Island and a member of the school’s softball team.
Morgan Lallo and Caitlyn Wrang of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the spring 2020 semester.
Sommer Choiniere of Kenyon has been awarded a Cooperative Credit Union Association of Rhode Island College Scholarship. Her application was submitted by the Westerly Community Credit Union. Choiniere, a recent graduate of Chariho High School, will be attending the University of Tampa and pursuing her degree in broadcast journalism.
Erin Spicola of Richmond, a 2020 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, was among a team of students who developed an exhibit at the Penn Museum showcasing its rarely seen Oceania collection.
