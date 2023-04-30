Ace Muccio of Westerly was initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society at Eckerd College.
Taylor Aiello of Charlestown was initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society at Florida State University
Deidra Hall of Pawcatuck received the national title in the Novice Extemporaneous Speaking category at the National Christian College Forensics Invitational as a member of the Cedarville University forensics team. Hall was also a member of the team winning the Reader's Theatre title as well as being named overall novice speaker national champion.
Max Wojtas of Stonington was awarded Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Crimson and Gray Award during its annual Student Recognition Awards ceremony. Wojtas is a member of the class of 2023, majoring in society, technology and policy,
Ben Abely of Stonington was a member of the Lasell University men's 4x100m relay team that placed fourth with a time of 46.23s at the Monks Invitational at Saint Joseph's Maine. Abely also placed sixth in the 100m dash with a time of 11.86s. Abely also performed well at the Pre-Conference Regis Meet finishing first in both the 100m and 200m dashes, with times of 11.67s and 23.15s respectively. His 100m time was a season best, while his 200m time was an outdoor PR. He was also a member of the first place 4x100m relay team that finished first with a time of 45.97s.
Cassie Woods of Mystic, a graduate student at Eastern Connecticut University and a member of the university’s women’s softball team, was included on a list of potential winners of the 2023 Tucci/NFCA Division III Player of the Year award by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Woods plays left field for the team.
David Fausel was appointed as director of advertising at Mohegan Sun.
Stephen M. Coan of Pawcatuck was elected as a corporator at Chelsea Groton Bank at its annual meeting. Other corporators elected include Jonathan Shockley, Donna Handley, Caleb Roseme and Samanta Descombes-Roseme.
Susan DeSanto-Madeya, the Miriam Weyker Endowed Chair for Palliative Care, University of Rhode Island College of Nursing; Dr. Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie, director of hospital medicine at The Miriam Hospital; and Audrey E. Kydd, partner, The Gemini Group, have joined the HopeHealth board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.