Karen Griscom of Westerly was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Roger Williams University for the fall 2019 semester: Westerly residents Jessica Federico, Rees Harold, Bella Malvinni and Connor Peloquin; Charlestown residents Corey Merritt and Laura Wittwer; Hope Valley resident Brooke Preuhs; Pawcatuck residents Joshua Abston, William Dittman, Andrea Edwards, Jared Gray and Emily Pisani; Stonington residents Sarah Lafleur and Gabrielle Soscia; North Stonington resident Olivia Gagliardo; and Mystic resident Nicole Vignato.
Alexandra Khalsa of Westerly and Hannah Bongiovanni of Coventry were named to the dean’s list at College of Our Lady of the Elms for the fall 2019 semester.
Ben Abely of Stonington had the top performances for Lasell University in a pair of sprint events, placing 17th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.44 seconds and 16th in the 200 meters in 23.66 seconds at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships at Harvard University's Gordon Indoor Track. Abely, a member of the class of 2023 and the university’s men's indoor track and field team.
Laura Souza of Charlestown was named to the dean's list at Simmons University for the fall 2019 semester.
Austin D. Perry of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University.
Corrin Burner of Pawcatuck was named to the chancellor's list at University of South Carolina Beaufort for the fall 2019 semester.
Farouk Rajab of Stonington received the Hotelier of the Year Award from the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. Rajab is the general manager of the Providence Marriott Downtown.
Frederick-Douglass Knowles II, an associate professor at Three Rivers Community College received the Connecticut Office of The Arts: Artist Fellowship for Artistic Excellence Award in Poetry.
Terri Ashton, a professor of nursing at Three Rivers Community College, received the Nurse’s Touch Award from ATI Nursing Education. Ashton has taught at Three Rivers for 18 years. She is an active member of the Center for Teaching Committee, NLN Ambassador, and the Curriculum Development’s Concept-Based Curriculum Work Committee.
Trinity Rep announced the 24th annual Pell Award winners. Barnaby Evans, of Providence, artist and creator of WaterFire and Marta V. Martínez of Pawtuxet Village, Rhode Island Latino Arts founder, will each receive a Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts. Suzanne Magaziner of Bristol, Trinity Repertory Company board chair, will be awarded the Charles Sullivan Award for Distinguished Service in the Arts. Trudy Coxe of Cranston, executive director of the Preservation Society of Newport County, will be awarded the Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts. The 2020 Pell Awards Gala is co-chaired by Kibbe and Tom Reilly and Richard and Sharon Jenkins.
