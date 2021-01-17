Joseph Fusaro of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Curry College for the fall 2020 semester. Fusaro is majoring in sport and recreation management.
Emma Santee and David Tiedemann of Westerly and Daniel Nimiroski of Richmond were named to the dean’s list at Assumption University for the fall 2020 semester.
Matthew Chornyei of Westerly and Brendan Crowley of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Castleton University for the fall 2020 semester.
Heather Desmarais of West Greenwich has been hired as the marketing manager at the Westerly Community Credit Union. Desmarais will be responsible for assisting in the development and implementation of the marketing strategy, creation of marketing materials, and supporting the credit union’s community outreach initiatives.
Christopher Kennedy of Charlestown was named to the dean’s list at DeSales University for the fall 2020 semester.
Caelynn Carroll and Jake Verbridge of Pawcatuck; Margit Burgess and Grace Conti of Stonington; and Holly Foster, Julia Helal and Zoe Pearse of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at University of Vermont for the fall 2020 semester.
Julianna Rick of Pawcatuck, Anna Mirsky of Stonington and Jessica Schafer of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2020 semester.
Emily Lewis of Stonington was named to the dean's list at University of New England for the fall 2020 semester.
Nicholas Graichen of Charlestown was named to the president’s list at Nichols College for the fall 2020 semester.
Matt Beaudoin, president and CEO of Mystic Knotwork, was named as the Connecticut 2020 Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Association.
Claire McCarthy of Mystic was named to the president's list at The State University of New York at Potsdam for the fall 2020 semester.
Lucas Mancini of Pawcatuck was named to the high honors list at Pomfret School for the fall 2020 semester. Mancini is a member of the class of 2024.
Shannon Gilkey was named as the new Rhode Island Commissioner on Postsecondary Education by the Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education and the Rhode Island Board of Education.
Jodi Frank of Charlestown and Marisa Sabowski of Mystic were named to the president’s list and Phillip Demulling of Mystic was named to the dean’s list at Goodwin University for the summer 2020 semester.
Dr. Stephen M. Coan, president and C.E.O. of the Mystic Aquarium, and Stefan Ambrosch, owner of Deviant Donuts and Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza Co. in Olde Mistick Village, received the 2020 Joyce Olson Resnikoff Award for Tourism from the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.
Winner of the Best Overall Envelope (Building Outer Shell) in the 2020 Connecticut Zero Energy Challenge was Bogaert Construction in Essex for its work at the Peterle residence in Pawcatuck. Other winners include, Nick Lehto of Lehto Design/Build of Danielson, overall winner; Sadler Residence of Bolton, Lowest Home Energy Rating winner; Hartford Habitat for Humanity of Hartford, Lowest Home Energy Rating without Renewables and Lowest Cost per Square Foot winner; and Mike and Chris Trolle of BPC Green Builders in Wilton, Peter Harding Service Award.
Nancy Perry of Wakefield was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year by South County Health.
