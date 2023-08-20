Out & About Teddy Bear Picnic Aug 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Molly Skaling, Bridgett Schneider, and Madeline Skaling. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Maria and Max Jones. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Mai, Iva, and Rick Provost. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Louisa Mink, Silbey and Ray Mink-Dedeaux, Andrew Dedeaux. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now James, Supicha, and Daniel Morgan. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Miranda, Subrina, and Brendan Francis. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Christina, Rosalind, and Andrew Gervasini. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Nicole, Kamdyn, and Alexa Austin, Dee Chapman. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Joann, Regan, Chicken Nuggle Bear, and Michael Brown. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Vallory Gauthier and Iccus Harley. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Ranya Adraoui and Celine DeMartino. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Buy Now Teddy Bear leads a parade of children as parents and friends watch. Westerly Band Teddy Band Concert, Sunday, June 11, 2023, Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI, | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Children brought their parents and favorite stuffed animals to Wilcox Park in June when the Westerly Band held its annual Teddy Bear Picnic concert. Photos by Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Toys Textile Industry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Fun at the Washington County Fair Slow but steady progress on 1904 Ashaway School building project as new timeline develops Harborside Inn, historic Block Island hotel, destroyed by fire Communities across New England picking up after a spate of tornadoes In the Easy Chair with Terence Feury In My Own Shoes: My headlong plunge into a life of crime Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way Millions of old printed photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.