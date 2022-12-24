KYLE KESSLER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Junior; Kessler made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in a loss to Old Saybrook. Kessler also contributed three assists.

LUKE LOWRY, Stonington, Boys Basketball, Senior; Lowry scored a career-high 31 points in a victory over Plainfield. Lowry made four 3-pointers and finished with five assists.

JESSE SAMO, Westerly, Boys Basketball, Junior; Samo hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime, lifting Westerly past Classical. Samo made five 3-pointers, had 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

JEREMIAH GRAHAM, Chariho, Boys Basketballs, Senior; Graham scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists in a win against Providence Country Day. Graham also had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Tiverton.

Vote

View Results