Abby Butremovic, Wheeler, Girls Volleyball, Sophomore; Butremovic had 83 digs in a pair of ECC Division II tournament matches for the Lions. Wheeler advanced to the championship match for the first time, where it lost to Lyman Memorial.

Emma Spathakis, Stonington, Field Hockey, Senior; Spathakis, a senior, was named the most outstanding player of the ECC tournament after the Bears shut out Fitch in the title game. Spathakis is a midfielder and one of the team’s captains.

Cali West, Westerly, Girls Cross Country, Sophomore; West finished 18th at the state meet to earn third-team All-State recognition. Her performance qualified her for the New Englands.

Ryann Denecour, Chariho, Girls Soccer, Sophomore; Denecour scored three goals and had two assists in two Charger Division I playoff wins. She scored the lone goal in an upset of Pilgrim in the quarterfinals. Denecour leads the team in goals (12) and assists (8).

