CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Sept. 10: Dan Watson
Sept. 11: JusTus
Sept. 17: Russ and Jeff
Sept. 18: Roger Cerisi and Greg Laboissonniere
Sept. 24: Larry the Piano Man
Sept. 25: DJ Craig
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Sept. 10: The Subliminals
Sept. 11: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Sept. 17: Ethan Cash
Sept. 18: Fleet
Sept. 20: Mystic Misfits
Sept. 21: Andy Chaney
Sept. 24: Noah Feldman
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Sept. 9: Sandy Allen
Sept. 10: Knickerbocker All-Stars
Sept. 15: Cherry Pie
Sept. 16: Lucas Neil
Sept. 17: Emmye Vernet
Sept. 18: Sugar Ray and the Bluetones
Sept. 22: Roger Ceresi Trio
Sept. 23: Allysen Callery
Sept. 24: The Wolff Sisters
Sept. 25: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice
Sept. 29: Steve Lott Band
Sept. 30: Andrew Victor
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PADDY’S BEACH CLUB
159 Atlantic Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2610
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Sept. 10: Living the Dream
Sept. 11: Fusion
Sept. 17: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Sept. 18: 20th Century Kids Rock
Sept. 24: Roc-Kin'-On
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
Sept. 10: Andy Chaney
Sept. 11: Beale St Duo
Sept. 12: Jessica Dunham & Kyle Casagrande
Sept. 17: Kevin Manzella & Heather Lepage
Sept. 18: David Schena & Dee Jayne
Sept. 19: Beale St Duo
Sept. 24: Guido Falivene & Christine Fisher
Sept. 25: Small Wonder
Sept. 26: Ken Barber & Nina J
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Sept. 18: Lil Kim
Sept. 25: Tony Bennett
Oct. 8: Ron White
Oct. 23: Nas
Oct. 30: Judas Priest
Great Cedar Showroom
Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan
Sept. 17: Indigo Girls
Sept. 18: Jay Pharoah
Sept. 25: Ryan Hamilton
Sept. 26: Zucchero
Oct. 1: The Voices of Soul and R&B
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 11: Dan + Shay
Sept. 18: Marc Anthony
Oct. 1,2: Sebastian Maniscalco
Oct. 22: Blake Shelton
Oct. 23: Harry Styles
Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers
Oct. 29: The Monkees
Oct. 30: Old Dominion
Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly
Wolf Den
Sept. 9: Ayron Jones
Sept. 10: LA's Backstage Pass
Sept. 11: LA's Backstage Pass
Sept. 12: Juice Box
Sept. 16: Jetter
Sept. 17: Red Light
Sept. 18: Red Light
Sept. 19: KICK
Sept. 23: Mullett
Sept. 24, 25: Crazy On You
Sept. 26: Whiskey Boulevard
Sept. 30: O-Town
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Sept. 17: The Blushing Brides
Oct. 1: Will Evans
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Sept. 10: Dudemanbro
Sept. 11: Kittel & Co.
Sept. 12: Poets and Pickers of Texas
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Sept. 10: Luke Alexander
Sept. 12: Lettuce
Sept. 17: Yemi Alade
Sept. 18: Fabolous
Sept. 24: Michael Blackson
