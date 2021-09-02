CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

andreahotel.net

Aug. 26: Granite City Rock Band

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Sept. 2: Andy Chaney and guest

Sept. 3: Reckless Blues

Sept. 4: Ten Rod Ramblers

Sept. 10: Dan Watson

Sept.  11: JusTus

Sept. 17: Russ and Jeff

Sept.  18: Roger Cerisi and Greg Laboissonniere

Sept.  24: Larry the Piano Man

Sept.  25: DJ Craig

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Sept. 7: Andy Chaney

Sept. 10: The Subliminals

Sept. 11: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Sept. 17: Ethan Cash

Sept. 18: Fleet

Sept. 20: Mystic Misfits

Sept. 21: Andy Chaney

Sept. 24: Noah Feldman

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

www.thecharlestown

rathskeller.com

Sept. 3: Take it To the Bridge

Sept. 4: Heavy Rescue

Sept. 5: Houston Bernard

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Sept. 2: Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys

Sept. 3: Hiss Golden Messenger

Sept. 8: The Cartells

Sept. 9: Sandy Allen

Sept. 10: Knickerbocker All-Stars

Sept. 15: Cherry Pie

Sept. 16: Lucas Neil

Sept. 17: Emmye Vernet

Sept. 18: Sugar Ray and the Bluetones

Sept. 22: Roger Ceresi Trio

Sept. 23: Allysen Callery

Sept. 24: The Wolff Sisters

Sept. 25: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice

Sept. 29: Steve Lott Band

Sept. 30: Andrew Victor

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PADDY’S BEACH CLUB

159 Atlantic Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2610

paddysbeach.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Sept. 3: Steve Daggett

Sept. 5: Sweet Hitch-Hiker

Sept. 10: Crazy Ants

Sept. 10: Living the Dream

Sept. 11: Fusion

Sept. 17: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Sept. 18: 20th Century Kids Rock

Sept. 24: Roc-Kin'-On

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Sept. 5: Gabriel Iglesias

Sept. 18: Lil Kim

Sept. 25: Tony Bennett

Oct. 8: Ron White

Oct. 23: Nas

Oct. 30: Judas Priest

Great Cedar Showroom

Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope

Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan

Sept. 17: Indigo Girls

Sept. 18: Jay Pharoah

Sept. 25: Ryan Hamilton

Sept. 26: Zucchero

Oct. 1: The Voices of Soul and R&B

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 1: Big & Rich

Sept. 3: Toby Keith

Sept. 11: Dan + Shay

Sept. 18: Marc Anthony

Oct. 1,2: Sebastian Maniscalco

Oct. 22: Blake Shelton

Oct. 23: Harry Styles

Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers

Oct. 29: The Monkees

Oct. 30: Old Dominion

Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly

Wolf Den

Sept. 2: Souls on Fire

Sept. 4, 5: The ToneShifters

Sept. 9: Ayron Jones

Sept. 10: LA's Backstage Pass

Sept. 11: LA's Backstage Pass

Sept. 12: Juice Box

Sept. 16: Jetter

Sept. 17: Red Light

Sept. 18: Red Light

Sept. 19: KICK

Sept. 23: Mullett

Sept. 24, 25: Crazy On You

Sept. 26: Whiskey Boulevard

Sept. 30: O-Town

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Sept. 2-4: Badfish

Sept. 9-11: BoP(Harvey)

Sept. 17: The Blushing Brides

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Sept. 2: Professor Roots

Sept. 3: The Water Project

Sept. 4: The Silks

Sept. 5:  Dan Moretti & Friends

Sept. 10:  Dudemanbro

Sept. 11:  Kittel & Co.

Sept. 12:  Poets and Pickers of Texas

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Sept. 3: Rakim

Sept. 4: Miky Woodz

Sept. 10: Luke Alexander

Sept. 12: Lettuce

Sept. 17: Yemi Alade

Sept. 18: Fabolous

Sept. 24: Michael Blackson

