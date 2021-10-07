CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Oct. 8: Dan Watson
Oct. 9: Gary Hop and Friends
Oct. 15: Russ and Jeff
Oct. 22:Greg Laboissonniere
Oct. 23: JusTus
Oct. 29: Roger and Gary
Oct. 30: Larry the Piano Man
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Oct. 8: Mystic Misfits
Oct. 9: Danny Fleet
Oct. 12: Andy Cheney
Oct. 15: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Oct. 16: Noah Feldman
Oct. 22: Ethan Cash
Oct. 23: Danny Fleet
Oct. 29: 20th Century Kids
Oct. 30: The Trina Vargas Band
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Oct. 8: Take It To The Bridge
Oct. 9: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots
Oct. 10: Never Enuff
Oct. 15: Heavy Rescue
Oct. 16: Pogs
Oct. 17: Don't Tell Lisa
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Oct. 7: Jim Carpenter
Oct. 8: Sugar
Oct. 9: Toni Lynn Washington & The Highrollers
Oct. 10: Women's Voices 4
Oct. 13: The Cartells
Oct. 14: Stephen Peter Rodgers
Oct. 15: The Al Copley Quintet
Oct. 16: The Tallest Man On Earth
Oct. 21: John Fuzek
Oct. 22: Roger Ceresi's All Starz
Oct. 23: Soul Shot
Oct. 27: Dr. G & The Believers
Oct. 28: Kyle Rathbun
Oct. 29: Wooly Mammoth & Fleet
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
Oct. 28: Danielle Miraglia & Marc Douglas Berardo
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Oct. 9: Barefoot Rebel
Oct. 16: Bowen
Oct. 17: Mojo Rhodes Band
Oct. 23: Wooden Horse
Oct. 24: 19th Nervous Breakdown
Oct. 29: Nick Bosse
Oct. 30: Don't Tell Lisa
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Oct. 31: Thor Torgersen
Nov. 27: Brad Bensko
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Oct. 8: Nick Bosse
Oct. 10: Java Groove
Oct. 15: The Carleans
Oct. 17: PB&J
Oct. 22: Katie Perkins acoustic
Oct. 24: Kosher Kid
Oct. 29: The Fake Experience
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Oct. 8: Ron White
Oct. 23: Nas
Oct. 30: Judas Priest
Great Cedar Showroom
Oct. 9: Jess Hilarious
Oct. 16: The Dan Band
Oct. 22: Little River Band
Oct. 23: Chris Distefano
Oct. 29: Cat & Nat
Oct. 30: Abba the Concert
Nov. 6: Pat Metheny
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22: Blake Shelton
Oct. 23: Harry Styles
Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers
Oct. 29: The Monkees
Oct. 30: Old Dominion
Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly
Wolf Den
Oct. 7: Jillian Jacqueline
Oct. 8: Mystic Dead
Oct. 9: Wicked Peach
Oct. 10: F & Blues Band
Oct. 14: The Unlikely Candidates
Oct. 15: Jameson Rodgers
Oct. 16, 17: The 60s Explosion Show
Oct. 21, 22: Last Licks
Oct. 23: Run DMC
Oct. 24: Ryan Griffin
Oct. 28: KICK
Oct. 29, 30: Wild Nights
Oct. 31: Ozzmosis
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Oct. 8: Red Not Chili Peppers
Oct. 9: Oktobermist
Oct. 10: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
Oct. 15: Crooked Coast
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Oct. 7: Mystic Jammers
Oct. 8: Greyhound Dream with Paul Colombino
Oct. 9: Born Oct. 4th, 1998, Tongue Love, Group Sounds Band, Witch Tv
Oct. 15: The Dick Clarks with Steamy Windows
Oct. 16: Neal and The Vipers
Oct. 17: The Jordan Becker Band
Oct. 22: Mark Cutler and Men Of Great Courage
Oct. 23: Good Trees River Band, Peerless Paupers and Guess Method
Oct. 24: Echos of a Century, Bruce Abbott & Dennis Costa
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Oct. 7: Dr. G and the Believers
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Oct. 8: Masquerade Ball
Oct. 9: Jhay Cortez
Oct. 10: Rakim
Oct. 15: The Lox
Oct. 16: Yemi Alade
Oct. 22: J.I.
Oct. 29: Tee Grizzley
