CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Oct. 8: Dan Watson

Oct. 9: Gary Hop and Friends

Oct. 15: Russ and Jeff

Oct. 22:Greg Laboissonniere

Oct. 23: JusTus

Oct. 29: Roger and Gary

Oct. 30: Larry the Piano Man

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Oct. 8: Mystic Misfits

Oct. 9: Danny Fleet

Oct. 12: Andy Cheney

Oct. 15: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Oct. 16: Noah Feldman

Oct. 22: Ethan Cash

Oct. 23: Danny Fleet

Oct. 29: 20th Century Kids

Oct. 30: The Trina Vargas Band

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Oct. 8: Take It To The Bridge

Oct. 9: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots

Oct. 10: Never Enuff

Oct. 15: Heavy Rescue

Oct. 16: Pogs

Oct. 17: Don't Tell Lisa

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Oct.   7: Jim Carpenter

Oct.   8: Sugar

Oct.   9: Toni Lynn Washington & The Highrollers

Oct.   10: Women's Voices 4

Oct.   13: The Cartells

Oct.   14: Stephen Peter Rodgers

Oct.   15: The Al Copley Quintet

Oct.   16: The Tallest Man On Earth

Oct.   21: John Fuzek

Oct.   22: Roger Ceresi's All Starz

Oct.   23: Soul Shot

Oct.   27: Dr. G & The Believers

Oct.   28: Kyle Rathbun

Oct.   29: Wooly Mammoth & Fleet

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

Oct. 28: Danielle Miraglia & Marc Douglas Berardo

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Oct. 9: Barefoot Rebel

Oct. 16: Bowen

Oct. 17: Mojo Rhodes Band

Oct. 23: Wooden Horse

Oct. 24: 19th Nervous Breakdown

Oct. 29: Nick Bosse

Oct. 30: Don't Tell Lisa

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Oct. 31: Thor Torgersen

Nov. 27: Brad Bensko

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Oct. 8: Nick Bosse

Oct. 10: Java Groove

Oct. 15: The Carleans

Oct. 17: PB&J

Oct. 22: Katie Perkins acoustic

Oct. 24: Kosher Kid

Oct. 29: The Fake Experience

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Oct. 8: Ron White

Oct. 23: Nas

Oct. 30: Judas Priest

Great Cedar Showroom

Oct. 9: Jess Hilarious

Oct. 16: The Dan Band

Oct. 22: Little River Band

Oct. 23: Chris Distefano

Oct. 29: Cat & Nat

Oct. 30: Abba the Concert

Nov. 6: Pat Metheny

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22: Blake Shelton

Oct. 23: Harry Styles

Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers

Oct. 29: The Monkees

Oct. 30: Old Dominion

Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly

Wolf Den

Oct. 7: Jillian Jacqueline

Oct. 8: Mystic Dead

Oct. 9: Wicked Peach

Oct. 10: F & Blues Band

Oct. 14: The Unlikely Candidates

Oct. 15: Jameson Rodgers

Oct. 16, 17: The 60s Explosion Show

Oct. 21, 22: Last Licks

Oct. 23: Run DMC

Oct. 24: Ryan Griffin

Oct. 28: KICK

Oct. 29, 30: Wild Nights

Oct. 31: Ozzmosis

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Oct. 8: Red Not Chili Peppers

Oct. 9: Oktobermist

Oct. 10: Steve Smith & The Nakeds

Oct. 15: Crooked Coast

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Oct. 7: Mystic Jammers

Oct. 8: Greyhound Dream with Paul Colombino

Oct. 9: Born Oct. 4th, 1998, Tongue Love, Group Sounds Band, Witch Tv

Oct. 15: The Dick Clarks with Steamy Windows

Oct. 16: Neal and The Vipers

Oct. 17: The Jordan Becker Band

Oct. 22: Mark Cutler and Men Of Great Courage

Oct. 23: Good Trees River Band, Peerless Paupers and Guess Method

Oct. 24: Echos of a Century, Bruce Abbott & Dennis Costa

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Oct. 7: Dr. G and the Believers

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Oct. 8: Masquerade Ball

Oct. 9: Jhay Cortez

Oct. 10: Rakim

Oct. 15: The Lox

Oct. 16: Yemi Alade

Oct. 22: J.I.

Oct. 29: Tee Grizzley

