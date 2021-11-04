CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Nov. 5: Mark and The Big Shots Trio
Nov. 6: Ten Rod Ramblers
Nov. 12: Dan Watson
Nov. 13: Russ and Jeff
Nov. 19: Russ and Jeff
Nov. 20: JusTus
Nov. 26: Gary and Roger
Nov. 27: Seasoned Wood
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Nov. 5: Lucas Neil
Nov. 6: Woolite
Nov. 9: Andy Cheney
Nov. 12: Ethan Cash
Nov. 13: Lucas Neil
Nov. 16: Marc Scortino
Nov. 19: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Nov. 20: Noah Feldman
Nov. 22: Marc Scortino
Nov. 23: Dan Watson
Nov. 26: Danny Fleet
Nov. 27: The Trina Vargas Band
Nov. 29: Marc Scortino
Nov. 30: Andy Cheney
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Nov. 4: Jake Manzi
Nov. 5: Dr. Westchesterson
Nov. 6: Chris Leigh Band
Nov. 10: The Cartells
Nov. 11: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
Nov. 12: Ward Hayden & The Outliers
Nov. 13: Mystic Dead
Nov. 17: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang
Nov. 18: Phil & Dave
Nov. 19: Duke Robillard Band
Nov. 20: Live Fade
Nov. 24: Sugar
Nov. 26: Say Darling & The CarLeans
Nov. 27: Sugar Ray and the Bluetones
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Nov. 5: Roc-Kin'-On
Nov. 6: Red Light
Nov. 12: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Nov. 14: Broken Roads
Nov. 26: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Nov. 24: Dan Watson
Nov. 27: Brad Bensko
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Nov. 5: The Carleans
Nov. 7: Tish Rabe
Nov. 12: Sunday Gravy
Nov. 14: J. Hunter Group
Nov. 19: Katie Perkins
Nov. 21: PB&J
Nov. 26: Village Jammers
Nov. 28: Java Groove
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Nov. 6: Collective Soul & Better Than Ezra
Nov. 13: John Fogerty
Nov. 20: Chelsea Handler
Nov. 26: Set It Off
Nov. 27: Femme It Forward
Great Cedar Showroom
Nov. 6: Pat Metheny
Nov. 13: Deal or No Deal LIve
Nov. 20: Justin Willman
Nov. 26: Legends in Concert
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 4: Brett Eldredge
Nov. 7: Paul Anka
Nov. 8, 9: Dave Matthews Band
Nov. 12: Brett Young
Nov. 13: Dashboard Confessional
Nov. 14: Daughtry
Nov. 26: Straight No Chaser
Nov. 28: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Wolf Den
Nov. 4: Brandt Taylor
Nov. 5, 6: Van Halen Tribute
Nov. 7: Juice Box
Nov. 11: Carbon Leaf
Nov. 12: Spin Doctors
Nov. 13: Alex Shillo
Nov. 14: Anna Vaus
Nov. 18: Sierra Ferrell
Nov. 19: Branded
Nov. 20: Sheena Easton
Nov. 21: Ana Popovic
Nov. 25: The CartellS
Nov. 26: Nick Fradiani
Nov. 27, 28: LA's Backstage Pass
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Nov. 6: Art Lake / Salter's Groove
Nov. 12: Hey Nineteen
Nov. 27: Neutral Nation with Hope Anchor
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Nov. 5: Andy Stone Band, John Larson and The Silver Fields
Nov. 6: Open Mic with Saddle Up the Chicken
Nov. 7: Dan Moretti and Brazilia
Nov. 13: Corinne Southern & The Constellations, Violet Tempo, Scott Danger Bravo
Nov. 14: Pump House Piano Bar
Nov. 14: Cabaret with Eliza Collins and Ted Sorlien
Nov. 19: Dudemanbo with Tj and The Campers
Nov. 20: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys with Sugar Ray Norcia
Nov. 21: Bobby Keyes Trio, Clay Nordhill Band
Nov. 26: Fellswater
Nov. 27: The New Black Eagle Jazz Band
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Nov. 6: Daughtry
Nov. 9: Lettuce
Nov. 19: Hyperglow
Nov. 23: Lil TJay
Nov. 26: Olamide
