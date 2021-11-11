CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Nov. 12: Dan Watson

Nov. 13: Russ and Jeff

Nov. 19: Russ and Jeff

Nov. 20: JusTus

Nov. 26: Gary and Roger

Nov. 27: Seasoned Wood

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Nov. 12: Ethan Cash

Nov. 13: Lucas Neil

Nov. 16: Marc Scortino

Nov. 19: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Nov. 20: Noah Feldman

Nov. 22: Marc Scortino

Nov. 23: Dan Watson

Nov. 26: Danny Fleet

Nov. 27: The Trina Vargas Band

Nov. 29: Marc Scortino

Nov. 30: Andy Cheney

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Nov. 11: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

Nov. 12: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Nov. 13: Mystic Dead

Nov. 17: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang

Nov. 18: Phil & Dave

Nov. 19: Duke Robillard Band

Nov. 20: Live Fade

Nov. 24: Sugar

Nov. 26: Say Darling & The CarLeans

Nov. 27: Sugar Ray and the Bluetones

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Nov. 12: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Nov. 14: Broken Roads

Nov. 26: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Nov. 24: Dan Watson

Nov. 27: Brad Bensko

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Nov. 12: Sunday Gravy

Nov. 14: J. Hunter Group

Nov. 19: Katie Perkins 

Nov. 21: PB&J

Nov. 26: Village Jammers

Nov. 28: Java Groove

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Nov. 13: John Fogerty

Nov. 20: Chelsea Handler

Nov. 26: Set It Off

Nov. 27: Femme It Forward

Great Cedar Showroom

Nov. 13: Deal or No Deal Live

Nov. 20: Justin Willman

Nov. 26: Legends in Concert

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 12: Brett Young

Nov. 13: Dashboard Confessional

Nov. 14: Daughtry

Nov. 26: Straight No Chaser

Nov. 28: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Wolf Den

Nov. 11: Carbon Leaf

Nov. 12: Spin Doctors

Nov. 13: Alex Shillo

Nov. 14: Anna Vaus

Nov. 18: Sierra Ferrell

Nov. 19: Branded

Nov. 20: Sheena Easton

Nov. 21: Ana Popovic

Nov. 25: The CartellS

Nov. 26: Nick Fradiani

 Nov. 27, 28: LA's Backstage Pass

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Nov. 12: Hey Nineteen

Nov. 27: Neutral Nation with Hope Anchor

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Nov. 13: Corinne Southern & The Constellations, Violet Tempo, Scott Danger Bravo

Nov. 14: Pump House Piano Bar

Nov. 14: Cabaret with Eliza Collins and Ted Sorlien

Nov. 19: Dudemanbo with Tj and The Campers

Nov. 20: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys with Sugar Ray Norcia

Nov. 21: Bobby Keyes Trio, Clay Nordhill Band

Nov. 26: Fellswater

Nov. 27: The New Black Eagle Jazz Band

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Nov. 19: Hyperglow

Nov. 23: Lil TJay

Nov. 26: Olamide

