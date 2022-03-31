CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

April 3: Boatcake Art & Pat

April 9: Rock Candy

April 10: Phil Adams

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

April 1: Boat Cake

April 2: Barstool Diplomats

April 8: Dan Watson

April 9: JusTus

April 15: Russ and Jeff

April 16: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

April 22: Seasoned Wood

April 23: Reckless Blues

April 29: Larry the Piano Man

April 30: Russ and Jeff

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

April 1: James Harris

April 2: Woolite

April 4: The Subliminals

April 5: Andy Chaney

April 8: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

April 9: Ethan Cash

April 12: Marc Scortino

April 15: The Subliminals

April 16: Lucas Neil

April 19: Andy Chaney

April 22: James Harris

April 23: Noah Feldman

April 25: Jamie’s Junk Show

April 29: Jeff Lewis

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Sunday: Live Blues 2 to 5 p.m.

April 10: Dave Howard & The Highrollers

April 24: Johnny Blue Horn, Chris Leigh, Tommy Read & Sam Gentile & Bobby

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

March 31: Kyle Bell

April 1: Nick Bosse

April 7: Phil Adams

April 8: Lucas Neil

April 14: Take it to the Bridge

April 15: Danny Bermm

April 21: Lucas Neil

April 28: Phil Adams

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

March 31: Sweet Mercy

April 1: Sugar

April 2: Johnny and the East Coast Rockers

April 3: Chris Cofoni

April 6: Roger Ceresi’s Trio

April 7: Jake Hunsinger

April 8: Knickerbocker All-Stars

April 9: Molly Maguires & Big Lux

April 10: Lucas Neil

April 13: The Cartells

April 14: Tyler-James Kelly

April 16: Chris Leigh Band

April 20: The Night Shakers

April 21: JJ & Jesse

April 22: Jim Carpenter & Southern Fiction & The Hoolios

April 23: Kat Wright

April 27: The Founders

April 29: Soul Shot

April 30: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

April 1: Counterfeit Cash

April 2: Jeff Pitchell & Texas Flood

April 3: Good Trouble

April 9: Alter Ego

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

April 10: Kimberly Palmer & Ben Freiert

April 22: Nick Bosse

April 24: Ben Freiert

April 29: Luke & Mike

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

April 2: Judas Priest

April 9: R&B Experience

April 15,16: Jim Gaffigan

April 22: Bonnie Raitt

April 23: Aaron Lewis

April 29: Jhay Cortez

April 30: Iliza

Great Cedar Showroom

April 23: Wayne Brady

April 29: Tracy Morgan

April 30: Todrick Hall

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

March 31: 2Cellos

April 3: Josh Groban

April 9: Hasan Minhaj

April 15: Lorde

April 16: Shinedown

April 22: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

April 23: Breaking Benjamin

Wolf Den

April 1: The Doo Wop Project

April 2: Southern Avenue

April 8: Captain Jack

April 9: David Nail

April 14: Barns Courtney

April 15: Draw the Line

April 16: Gary Puckett & The Union Gap

April 22: Ambrosia

April 23: The Mohegan Sun All-Stars

April 29: Phil Vassar

April 30: Led Zeppelin 2

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

April 9: The Derangers

April 30: Crooked Coast

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

April 1: Dudemanbro

April 2: Wooly Mammoth

April 8: U.R.I. Big Band

April 9: Eclipse with Casimirs Telos

April 14: Duke Robillard Band

April 16: David Furlong and The Honk

April 22: The Stone Road Band, Keegan Turner Band & Viking Jesus

April 24: Allysen Callery, Haunt The House & John Faraone

April 30: Victor Main

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

April 2: Wild Nights

April 6: Danny Fleet

April 7: Dan Watson

April 9: Sundance

April 13: Luke, no Mike

April 16: Katie Perkins Band

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

April 9: Badfish

April 15: Get the Led Out

April 22: Banda Los Recoditos y K-Paz de la Sierra

April 23: Boy Game, Bodon & PCC

April 26: Beartooth

April 30: Clutch

