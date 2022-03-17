CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

March 19: Rock Candy

March 20: Boatcake

March 27: John Sage

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

March 18: Larry the Piano Man

March 19: Russ and Jeff

March 25: Greg Laboissinniere

March 25: Mark and The Trio

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

March 18: The Subliminals

March 19: Lucas Neil

March 21: James Harris

March 22: Andy Chaney

March 25: Phil Adams

March 26: Orb Mellon

April 1: James Harris

April 2: Woolite

April 4: The Subliminals

April 5: Andy Chaney

April 8: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

April 9: Ethan Cash

April 12: Marc Scortino

April 15: The Subliminals

April 16: Lucas Neil

April 19: Andy Chaney

April 22: James Harris

April 23: Noah Feldman

April 25: Jamie’s Junk Show

April 29: Jeff Lewis

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Sunday: Live Blues 2 to 5 p.m.

March 20: Toni Lynn Washington

March 27: Mr. Nick & Johnny Bluehorn

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

March 17: Lucas Neil

March 18: Danny Bermm

March 24: Take it to the Bridge

March 25: Steve Readey

March 31: Kyle Bell

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

March 17: Anglesea Street

March 18: Mystic Dead with Wooly Mammoth

March 19: Sugar Ray and The Bluetones

March 20: Princess Pine with  A.J. Wright

March 23: Java Groove

March 24: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

March 25: The Elovaters

March 26: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

March 27: Noah Feldman

March 30: Dr. G & The Believers

March 31: Sweet Mercy

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

March 26: Red Light

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

March 17: Konfin'd

March 18: Nick Bosse

March 20: PB&J

March 25: Village Jammers

March 27: Tish Rabe

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

March 18: Alice Cooper

March 19,20: John Mulaney

March 26: Rick Ross & Jeezy

March 27: Los Angeles Azules

Great Cedar Showroom

March 26: Gary Gulman

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

March 18: Celtic Woman

March 24: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves

March 31: 2Cellos

Wolf Den

March 18: Blurred Vision

March 19: Phillip Phillips

March 25: KIX

March 26: Colt Ford

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

March 17: Saddle Up the Chicken

March 19: Peace Collective/Rafay Rashid/Eclipse

March 25: Mystic Dead

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

March 17: Hit Play

March 19: Bank Street Groove Band

March 23: Joe Grieco

March 26: 60s Explosion

March 30: Brandt Taylor and Ricki Miller

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

March 18: Tokischa

March 19: Electronic Ireland

