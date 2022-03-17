CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
March 19: Rock Candy
March 20: Boatcake
March 27: John Sage
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
March 18: Larry the Piano Man
March 19: Russ and Jeff
March 25: Greg Laboissinniere
March 25: Mark and The Trio
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
March 18: The Subliminals
March 19: Lucas Neil
March 21: James Harris
March 22: Andy Chaney
March 25: Phil Adams
March 26: Orb Mellon
April 1: James Harris
April 2: Woolite
April 4: The Subliminals
April 5: Andy Chaney
April 8: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
April 9: Ethan Cash
April 12: Marc Scortino
April 15: The Subliminals
April 16: Lucas Neil
April 19: Andy Chaney
April 22: James Harris
April 23: Noah Feldman
April 25: Jamie’s Junk Show
April 29: Jeff Lewis
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Sunday: Live Blues 2 to 5 p.m.
March 20: Toni Lynn Washington
March 27: Mr. Nick & Johnny Bluehorn
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
March 17: Lucas Neil
March 18: Danny Bermm
March 24: Take it to the Bridge
March 25: Steve Readey
March 31: Kyle Bell
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
March 17: Anglesea Street
March 18: Mystic Dead with Wooly Mammoth
March 19: Sugar Ray and The Bluetones
March 20: Princess Pine with A.J. Wright
March 23: Java Groove
March 24: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
March 25: The Elovaters
March 26: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
March 27: Noah Feldman
March 30: Dr. G & The Believers
March 31: Sweet Mercy
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
March 26: Red Light
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
March 17: Konfin'd
March 18: Nick Bosse
March 20: PB&J
March 25: Village Jammers
March 27: Tish Rabe
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
March 18: Alice Cooper
March 19,20: John Mulaney
March 26: Rick Ross & Jeezy
March 27: Los Angeles Azules
Great Cedar Showroom
March 26: Gary Gulman
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
March 18: Celtic Woman
March 24: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves
March 31: 2Cellos
Wolf Den
March 18: Blurred Vision
March 19: Phillip Phillips
March 25: KIX
March 26: Colt Ford
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
March 17: Saddle Up the Chicken
March 19: Peace Collective/Rafay Rashid/Eclipse
March 25: Mystic Dead
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
March 17: Hit Play
March 19: Bank Street Groove Band
March 23: Joe Grieco
March 26: 60s Explosion
March 30: Brandt Taylor and Ricki Miller
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
March 18: Tokischa
March 19: Electronic Ireland
