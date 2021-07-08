CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
July 8: Shame Dan Scandal
July 13: The Fake Experience
July 15: The Drama Kings Acoustic
Aug. 26: Greg Sherrod Trio
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
July 10: Acoustic Soup and Alter Ego
July 11: Alter Ego
July 17: Teter Todders Band
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
July 8: Bethany Schonning
July 9: Doctor Benda's Rhythm Army
July 10: Larry the Piano Man
July 15: DJ Charlie
July 16: Mark and The Big Shots Trio
July 17: Russ and Jeff
CAPT. DANIEL
PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
July 9: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
July 11: Bashment Sounds
July 18: Bashment Sounds
CHARLESTOWN
RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
www.thecharlestown
July 9: The Island Castaways Band
July 10: Nick Bosse and The Northern Roots
July 11: Underestimated Prophet
July 16: Take It To The Bridge
July 17: Branded
July 18: Paula Clare
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
July 15: Donavon Frankenreiter
July 28: Trevor Hall
Aug. 8: Blues Traveler
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
July 9: Eight to the Bar
July 16: Magic Motown
July 23: Adam Ezra Group
KNICKERBOCKER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
July 8: Andrew Victor
July 9: Mystic Dead and Wooly Mammoth
July 10: Ward Hayden & The Outliers and Los Texicanos
July 16: The Hoolios W/ The Carleans
July 17: Forever Young
PADDY’S BEACH CLUB
159 Atlantic Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2610
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
July 9: Wooden Horse Live
July 16: Sweet Hitch-Hiker
July 17: Red Light Rocks
SALT WATER
FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
July 15: Luke and Mike
July 22: Thor Torgersen
Aug. 5: Ben Freiert
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
July 9: Andy Chaney
July 10: Phil Smith
July 11: Steve Christian
July 16: Ken Barber & Lanny Ball
July 17: Ethan Cash
July 18: Kevin Manzella & Heather Lepage
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 9: Azalea Drive
July 16: Big Dawg Issac
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
July 23: Method Man + Redman
July 24: Tim Dillon
July 31: Cedric The Entertainer
Great Cedar Showroom
Aug. 14: Tanya Tucker
Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope
Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan
Sept. 17: Indigo Girls
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
July 18: Air Supply
July 29: Lady A
Aug. 5: Dustin Lynch
Aug. 6: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Aug. 8: Straight No Chaser
Wolf Den
July 8, 10: Wicked Peach
July 11: Wild Adriatic
July 15: Whiskey Boulevard
July 17: Last Licks
July 18: Last Licks
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
July 8: Nick Casey
July 9: Justin Pomfret
July 11: Brian Cabral
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
July 10: BeBobaLouBob
July 11: TheCartells Quartet
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
July 8, 9: Badfish
July 30: Start Making Sense
July 31: Trevor Hall
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
July 9: Big Boom Daddies with Counterfeit Cash
July 10: Mark Cutler and The Men of Great Courage
July 16: Christina Holmes with Hannah’s Field
July 17: Slurp w/ Phat A$tronaut
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
July 23: Yachtley Crew
July 24: Juhn El All Star
