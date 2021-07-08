CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

andreahotel.net

July 8: Shame Dan Scandal

July 13: The Fake Experience

July 15: The Drama Kings Acoustic

Aug. 26: Greg Sherrod Trio

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

July 10: Acoustic Soup and Alter Ego

July 11: Alter Ego

July 17: Teter Todders Band

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

July 8: Bethany Schonning

July 9: Doctor Benda's Rhythm Army

July 10: Larry the Piano Man

July 15: DJ Charlie

July 16: Mark and The Big Shots Trio

July 17: Russ and Jeff

CAPT. DANIEL

PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

July 9: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

July 11: Bashment Sounds

July 18: Bashment Sounds

CHARLESTOWN

RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

www.thecharlestown

rathskeller.com

July 9: The Island Castaways Band

July 10: Nick Bosse and The Northern Roots

July 11: Underestimated Prophet

July 16: Take It To The Bridge

July 17: Branded

July 18: Paula Clare

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 15: Donavon Frankenreiter

July 28: Trevor Hall

Aug. 8: Blues Traveler

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

July 9: Eight to the Bar

July 16: Magic Motown

July 23: Adam Ezra Group

KNICKERBOCKER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

July 8: Andrew Victor

July 9: Mystic Dead and Wooly Mammoth

July 10: Ward Hayden & The Outliers and Los Texicanos

July 16: The Hoolios W/ The Carleans

July 17: Forever Young

PADDY’S BEACH CLUB

159 Atlantic Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2610

paddysbeach.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

July 9: Wooden Horse Live

July 16: Sweet Hitch-Hiker 

July 17: Red Light Rocks

SALT WATER

FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

July 15: Luke and Mike

July 22: Thor Torgersen

Aug. 5: Ben Freiert

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

July 9: Andy Chaney

July 10: Phil Smith

July 11: Steve Christian

July 16: Ken Barber & Lanny Ball

July 17: Ethan Cash

July 18: Kevin Manzella & Heather Lepage

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 9: Azalea Drive

July 16: Big Dawg Issac

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

July 23: Method Man + Redman

July 24: Tim Dillon

July 31: Cedric The Entertainer

Great Cedar Showroom

Aug. 14: Tanya Tucker

Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope

Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan

Sept. 17: Indigo Girls

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

July 18: Air Supply

July 29: Lady A

Aug. 5: Dustin Lynch

Aug. 6: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Aug. 8: Straight No Chaser

Wolf Den

July 8, 10: Wicked Peach

July 11: Wild Adriatic

July 15: Whiskey Boulevard

July 17: Last Licks

July 18: Last Licks

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

July 8: Nick Casey

July 9: Justin Pomfret

July 11: Brian Cabral

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

July 10: BeBobaLouBob

July 11: TheCartells Quartet

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 8, 9: Badfish

July 30: Start Making Sense

July 31: Trevor Hall

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

July 9: Big Boom Daddies with Counterfeit Cash

July 10: Mark Cutler and The Men of Great Courage

July 16: Christina Holmes with Hannah’s Field

July 17: Slurp w/ Phat A$tronaut

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

July 23: Yachtley Crew

July 24: Juhn El All Star

