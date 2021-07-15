CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

andreahotel.net

July 15: The Drama Kings Acoustic

July 20: Mystic Dead

July 22: Shame Dan Scandal

July 27: Atlantic Ave Trio

July 29: The Carleans

Aug. 3: Greg Sherrod Trio

Aug. 5: AB3 Trio

Aug. 10: The Drama Kings Acoustic

Aug. 12: Shame Dan Scandal

Aug. 17: TMI

Aug. 19: Doctor Bebnda’s Rhythm Army

Aug. 24: Shame Dan Scandal

Aug. 26: Greg Sherrod Trio

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

July 17: Teter Todders Band

July 24, Aug. 14: Acoustic Soup

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

July 15: DJ Charlie

July 16: Mark and The Big Shots Trio

July 17: Russ and Jeff

July 22: Reckless Blues

July 23: Boat Cake

July 24: JusTus

July 29: Andy Chaney

July 30: Russ and Jeff

July 31: Rosie Burgos

Aug. 5:  TBA

Aug. 6:   Russ and Jeff

Aug. 7:   Seasoned Wood??

Aug. 12:  DJ Charlie

Aug. 13:  Gary Hopp and Friends

Aug. 14:  Reckless Blues

Aug. 19:   Dave O'Connor

Aug. 20:  Russ and Jeff

Aug. 21:  Greg Laboissonnier

Aug. 26:  Andy Chaney

Aug. 27:  Larry the Piano Man

Aug. 28:  Doctor Benda's Rhythm Army

CAPT. DANIEL

PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

July 18: Bashment Sounds

July 20: Andy Cheney

July 25: Bashment Sounds

July 30: The Subliminals

CHARLESTOWN

RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

www.thecharlestown

rathskeller.com

July 16: Take It To The Bridge

July 17: Branded

July 18: Paula Clare

July 23: Into The Mystic

July 24: The Pogs

July 25: Skull And Roses

July 30: Heavy Rescue

July 31: Steve Smith And The Nakeds

Aug. 1: Jus Tus

Aug. 6: After School Special

Aug. 7: Joshua Tree Band

Aug. 8: Rugburn

Aug. 13: Dirty Deeds

Aug. 14: Nick Bosse and The Northern Roots

Aug. 15: Underestimated Prophet

Aug. 20: Take It To The BridgeAug. 21: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 22: Paula Clare

Aug. 27: Broken Arrow

Aug. 28: Branded

Aug. 29: Steve Smith and The Nakeds

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 15: Donavon Frankenreiter

July 28: Trevor Hall

Aug. 8: Blues Traveler

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

July 16: Magic Motown

July 23: Adam Ezra Group

July 30: Bobby T & the Name Droppers

Aug. 6: Wicked Peach

Aug. 13: Professor Louie & the Crowmatix

Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 27: Savage Pianos/Dueling Pianos

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

July 16: The Hoolios W/ The Carleans

July 17: Forever Young

July 24: Chris Leigh Band

July 30: Eight To The Bar

July 31: Dj Jay R One

Aug. 6: Neal Vitullo and The Vipers

Aug. 7: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Matt York

Aug. 13: Duke Robillard Band

Aug. 14: Soule Monde

PADDY’S BEACH CLUB

159 Atlantic Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2610

paddysbeach.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

July 16: Sweet Hitch-Hiker 

July 17: Red Light Rocks

July 23: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

July 30: Rebel Rebel

July 31: Franklin Brother Band

Aug. 6: Melaena

Aug. 8: Living The Dream

Aug. 13: Nick Casey band

Aug. 14: Don’t tell Lisa

Aug. 20: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Aug. 21: Wild Nights

Aug. 27: Red Light

Aug. 28: Franklin Brothers

SALT WATER

FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

July 15: Luke and Mike

July 22: Thor Torgersen

Aug. 5: Ben Freiert

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

July 16: Ken Barber & Lanny Ball

July 17: Ethan Cash

July 18: Kevin Manzella & Heather Lepage

July 23: Nina J

July 24: David Schena & Dee Jayne

July 25: Small Wonder

July 30: Todd Fake & Bethanny Schonning

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 16: Big Dawg Issac

July 23: Sunday Gravy

July 30: Luke & Mike

Aug 6: The Fake Experience

Aug 13: Ben Freiert & Friends

Aug 20: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug 27: Whisker Fish

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

July 23: Method Man + Redman

July 24: Tim Dillon

July 31: Cedric The Entertainer

Aug. 13: Bill Burr

Aug. 20: Train

Aug. 22: Tyler Henry

Aug. 28: Jeff Foxworthy

Sept. 5: Gabriel Iglesias

Sept. 18: Lil Kim

Sept. 25: Tony Bennett

Oct. 8: Ron White

Oct. 23: Nas

Oct. 30: Judas Priest

Great Cedar Showroom

Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope

Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan

Sept. 17: Indigo Girls

Sept. 18: Jay Pharoah

Sept. 25: Ryan Hamilton

Sept. 26: Zucchero

Oct. 1: The Voices of Soul and R&B

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

July 18: Air Supply

July 29: Lady A

Aug. 5: Dustin Lynch

Aug. 6: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Aug. 8: Straight No Chaser

Aug. 20: Jeff Dunham

Aug. 21: Deftones

Aug. 22: Jason Mraz

Aug. 27: Tom Segura

Sept. 1: Big & Rich

Sept. 3: Toby Keith

Sept. 11: Dan + Shay

Sept. 18: Marc Anthony

Oct. 1,2: Sebastian Maniscalco

Oct. 22: Blake Shelton

Oct. 23: Harry Styles

Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers

Oct. 29: The Monkees

Oct. 30: Old Dominion

Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly

Wolf Den

July 15: Whiskey Boulevard

July 17: Last Licks

July 18: Last Licks

July 22: Smak Dab

July 24: Ticket to Ride

July 25: Ticket to Ride

July 29: Autograph

July 31: The 60s Explosion Show

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 30: Start Making Sense

July 31: Trevor Hall

Aug. 6, 7: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Aug. 20, 21: Ripe

Aug. 28: G. Love & Chuck Treece

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

July 16: Christina Holmes with Hannah’s Field

July 17: Slurp w/ Phat A$tronaut

July 24: Duke Robillard w/ Chris Flory Trio

July 31: Cee Cee & The Riders with Confounding Fathers

Aug. 1: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys w/ Curt Ramm

Aug. 14: The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

Aug. 20: Will Orchard, Sean Null, Jess Kerber, & Born October 4th, 1998

Sept. 4: The Silks

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

July 23: Yachtley Crew

July 24: Juhn El All Star

Sept. 12: Lettuce

Sept. 18: Fabolous

