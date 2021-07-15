CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
July 15: The Drama Kings Acoustic
July 20: Mystic Dead
July 22: Shame Dan Scandal
July 27: Atlantic Ave Trio
July 29: The Carleans
Aug. 3: Greg Sherrod Trio
Aug. 5: AB3 Trio
Aug. 10: The Drama Kings Acoustic
Aug. 12: Shame Dan Scandal
Aug. 17: TMI
Aug. 19: Doctor Bebnda’s Rhythm Army
Aug. 24: Shame Dan Scandal
Aug. 26: Greg Sherrod Trio
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
July 17: Teter Todders Band
July 24, Aug. 14: Acoustic Soup
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
July 15: DJ Charlie
July 16: Mark and The Big Shots Trio
July 17: Russ and Jeff
July 22: Reckless Blues
July 23: Boat Cake
July 24: JusTus
July 29: Andy Chaney
July 30: Russ and Jeff
July 31: Rosie Burgos
Aug. 5: TBA
Aug. 6: Russ and Jeff
Aug. 7: Seasoned Wood??
Aug. 12: DJ Charlie
Aug. 13: Gary Hopp and Friends
Aug. 14: Reckless Blues
Aug. 19: Dave O'Connor
Aug. 20: Russ and Jeff
Aug. 21: Greg Laboissonnier
Aug. 26: Andy Chaney
Aug. 27: Larry the Piano Man
Aug. 28: Doctor Benda's Rhythm Army
CAPT. DANIEL
PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
July 18: Bashment Sounds
July 20: Andy Cheney
July 25: Bashment Sounds
July 30: The Subliminals
CHARLESTOWN
RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
www.thecharlestown
July 16: Take It To The Bridge
July 17: Branded
July 18: Paula Clare
July 23: Into The Mystic
July 24: The Pogs
July 25: Skull And Roses
July 30: Heavy Rescue
July 31: Steve Smith And The Nakeds
Aug. 1: Jus Tus
Aug. 6: After School Special
Aug. 7: Joshua Tree Band
Aug. 8: Rugburn
Aug. 13: Dirty Deeds
Aug. 14: Nick Bosse and The Northern Roots
Aug. 15: Underestimated Prophet
Aug. 20: Take It To The BridgeAug. 21: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 22: Paula Clare
Aug. 27: Broken Arrow
Aug. 28: Branded
Aug. 29: Steve Smith and The Nakeds
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
July 15: Donavon Frankenreiter
July 28: Trevor Hall
Aug. 8: Blues Traveler
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
July 16: Magic Motown
July 23: Adam Ezra Group
July 30: Bobby T & the Name Droppers
Aug. 6: Wicked Peach
Aug. 13: Professor Louie & the Crowmatix
Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 27: Savage Pianos/Dueling Pianos
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
July 16: The Hoolios W/ The Carleans
July 17: Forever Young
July 24: Chris Leigh Band
July 30: Eight To The Bar
July 31: Dj Jay R One
Aug. 6: Neal Vitullo and The Vipers
Aug. 7: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Matt York
Aug. 13: Duke Robillard Band
Aug. 14: Soule Monde
PADDY’S BEACH CLUB
159 Atlantic Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2610
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
July 16: Sweet Hitch-Hiker
July 17: Red Light Rocks
July 23: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
July 30: Rebel Rebel
July 31: Franklin Brother Band
Aug. 6: Melaena
Aug. 8: Living The Dream
Aug. 13: Nick Casey band
Aug. 14: Don’t tell Lisa
Aug. 20: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Aug. 21: Wild Nights
Aug. 27: Red Light
Aug. 28: Franklin Brothers
SALT WATER
FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
July 15: Luke and Mike
July 22: Thor Torgersen
Aug. 5: Ben Freiert
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
July 16: Ken Barber & Lanny Ball
July 17: Ethan Cash
July 18: Kevin Manzella & Heather Lepage
July 23: Nina J
July 24: David Schena & Dee Jayne
July 25: Small Wonder
July 30: Todd Fake & Bethanny Schonning
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 16: Big Dawg Issac
July 23: Sunday Gravy
July 30: Luke & Mike
Aug 6: The Fake Experience
Aug 13: Ben Freiert & Friends
Aug 20: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug 27: Whisker Fish
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
July 23: Method Man + Redman
July 24: Tim Dillon
July 31: Cedric The Entertainer
Aug. 13: Bill Burr
Aug. 20: Train
Aug. 22: Tyler Henry
Aug. 28: Jeff Foxworthy
Sept. 5: Gabriel Iglesias
Sept. 18: Lil Kim
Sept. 25: Tony Bennett
Oct. 8: Ron White
Oct. 23: Nas
Oct. 30: Judas Priest
Great Cedar Showroom
Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope
Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan
Sept. 17: Indigo Girls
Sept. 18: Jay Pharoah
Sept. 25: Ryan Hamilton
Sept. 26: Zucchero
Oct. 1: The Voices of Soul and R&B
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
July 18: Air Supply
July 29: Lady A
Aug. 5: Dustin Lynch
Aug. 6: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Aug. 8: Straight No Chaser
Aug. 20: Jeff Dunham
Aug. 21: Deftones
Aug. 22: Jason Mraz
Aug. 27: Tom Segura
Sept. 1: Big & Rich
Sept. 3: Toby Keith
Sept. 11: Dan + Shay
Sept. 18: Marc Anthony
Oct. 1,2: Sebastian Maniscalco
Oct. 22: Blake Shelton
Oct. 23: Harry Styles
Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers
Oct. 29: The Monkees
Oct. 30: Old Dominion
Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly
Wolf Den
July 15: Whiskey Boulevard
July 17: Last Licks
July 18: Last Licks
July 22: Smak Dab
July 24: Ticket to Ride
July 25: Ticket to Ride
July 29: Autograph
July 31: The 60s Explosion Show
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
July 30: Start Making Sense
July 31: Trevor Hall
Aug. 6, 7: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Aug. 20, 21: Ripe
Aug. 28: G. Love & Chuck Treece
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
July 16: Christina Holmes with Hannah’s Field
July 17: Slurp w/ Phat A$tronaut
July 24: Duke Robillard w/ Chris Flory Trio
July 31: Cee Cee & The Riders with Confounding Fathers
Aug. 1: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys w/ Curt Ramm
Aug. 14: The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow
Aug. 20: Will Orchard, Sean Null, Jess Kerber, & Born October 4th, 1998
Sept. 4: The Silks
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
July 23: Yachtley Crew
July 24: Juhn El All Star
Sept. 12: Lettuce
Sept. 18: Fabolous
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.