CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Jan. 28: Russ and Jeff
Jan. 29: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Feb. 4: Larry the Piano Man
Feb. 5: Ten Rod Ramblers
Feb. 11: Dan Watson
Feb. 12: JusTus
Feb. 18: Russ and Jeff
Feb. 19: Reckless Blues
Feb. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Feb. 26: Seasoned Wood
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Jan. 28: The Subliminals
Jan. 29: Ethan Cash
Feb. 4: James Harris
Feb. 5: Woolite
Feb. 8: Andy Chaney
Feb. 11: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Feb. 12: Lucas Neil
Feb. 14: Ethan Cash
Feb. 15: Marc Scortino
Feb. 18: Phil Adams
Feb. 19: The Subliminals
Feb. 22: Andy Chaney
Feb. 25: Noah Feldman
Feb. 26: James Harris
Feb. 28: Jamie’s Junk Show
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Jan. 28: Big Lux
Feb. 3: Bob Woods & David Georgi
Feb. 4: Nick Bosse
Feb. 10: Phil Adams
Feb. 11: Neal Donahue
Feb. 17: Lucas Neil
Feb. 18: Danny Bermm & Guest
Feb. 24: Frankenphil
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Jan. 27: Lucas Neil
Jan. 28: Cherry Pie
Jan. 29: Wild Nights
Feb. 2: Superchief Trio
Feb. 3: Man & Wife
Feb. 4: Wooly Mammoth
Feb. 5: Johnny and The East Coast Rockers
Feb. 6: New England Winter Blues Tour
Feb. 9: The Cartells
Feb. 10: Sweet Mercy
Feb. 11: Stephane Wrembel
Feb. 12: Will Evans
Feb. 16: Java Groove
Feb. 17: Kala Farnham
Feb. 18: Mystic Dead
Feb. 19: Joe Pug
Feb. 23: Cherry Pie
Feb. 24: Jim & Sarah
Feb. 25: Sugar
Feb. 26: Eight to the Bar
Feb. 27: Lucas Neil
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Jan. 28: Konfin'd
Jan. 30: J. Hunter Group
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Feb. 5: El Alfa
Feb. 12: An Evening of Love
Feb. 13: El Gran Combo
Feb. 18: Jo Koy & Friends
Feb. 26: Russell Peters
Great Cedar Showroom
Jan. 29: Sal Vulcano
Feb. 5: Bob Marley
Feb. 11: Claudia Oshry
Feb. 12: Andrew Santino
Feb. 19: Jim Norton
Feb. 25: Vic Dibitetto
Feb. 26: Jimmy O. Yang
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 30: Lee Brice
Feb. 4: Earth Wind & Fire
Feb. 11: Jake Owen
Feb. 12: Daughtry
Feb. 18: Stephen Pearcy
Feb. 20: Bowzer's Rock N’ Doo-Wop Party
Feb. 26: Goose
Wolf Den
Jan 28: Foghat
Jan 29: G. Love & The Juice
Feb. 4: The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson
Feb. 5: Raise Your Hands
Feb. 11: Red Light
Feb. 12: Carpenters Remembered
Feb. 18: Terrapin
Feb. 19: Joan Osborne
Feb. 25: Sister Hazel
Feb. 26: Sawyer Brown
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Jan. 28: Mystic Dead
Jan. 29: Women Songwriters of R.I.
Feb. 4: Rafay Rashid, Peace Collective & Eclipse
Feb. 5: Gary Cummings Band W/ Cross Rhode Blues
Feb. 6: Marz
Feb. 12: Atwater- Donnelly
Feb. 19: Big Boom Daddies
Feb. 20: Beatle Funk
Feb. 26: Neal and the Vipers
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Jan. 29: Bad Mannerz
Feb. 2: Joe Grieco
Feb. 5: Meleana
Feb. 9: Ricki Miller and Andy Chaney
Feb. 10: Dan Watson
Feb. 12: 20th Century Kids
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Jan. 31: The Wood Brothers
Feb. 3: Fireboy DML
Feb. 5: Zacarias Ferreira
Feb. 12: Tokischa
Feb. 24: Polo G
Feb. 25: Dave East and Millyz
Feb. 27: Steve Vai
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.