CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Jan. 28: Russ and Jeff

Jan. 29: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Feb. 4: Larry the Piano Man

Feb. 5: Ten Rod Ramblers

Feb. 11: Dan Watson

Feb. 12: JusTus

Feb. 18: Russ and Jeff

Feb. 19: Reckless Blues

Feb. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Feb. 26: Seasoned Wood

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Jan. 28: The Subliminals

Jan. 29: Ethan Cash

Feb. 4: James Harris

Feb. 5: Woolite

Feb. 8: Andy Chaney

Feb. 11: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Feb. 12: Lucas Neil

Feb. 14: Ethan Cash

Feb. 15: Marc Scortino

Feb. 18: Phil Adams

Feb. 19: The Subliminals

Feb. 22: Andy Chaney

Feb. 25: Noah Feldman

Feb. 26: James Harris

Feb. 28: Jamie’s Junk Show

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Jan. 28: Big Lux

Feb. 3: Bob Woods & David Georgi

Feb. 4: Nick Bosse

Feb. 10: Phil Adams

Feb. 11: Neal Donahue

Feb. 17: Lucas Neil

Feb. 18: Danny Bermm & Guest

Feb. 24: Frankenphil

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Jan. 27: Lucas Neil

Jan. 28: Cherry Pie

Jan. 29: Wild Nights

Feb. 2: Superchief Trio

Feb. 3: Man & Wife

Feb. 4: Wooly Mammoth

Feb. 5: Johnny and The East Coast Rockers

Feb. 6: New England Winter Blues Tour

Feb. 9: The Cartells

Feb. 10: Sweet Mercy

Feb. 11: Stephane Wrembel

Feb. 12: Will Evans

Feb. 16: Java Groove

Feb. 17: Kala Farnham

Feb. 18: Mystic Dead

Feb. 19: Joe Pug

Feb. 23: Cherry Pie

Feb. 24: Jim & Sarah

Feb. 25: Sugar

Feb. 26: Eight to the Bar

Feb. 27: Lucas Neil

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Jan. 28: Konfin'd

Jan. 30: J. Hunter Group

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Feb. 5: El Alfa

Feb. 12: An Evening of Love

Feb. 13: El Gran Combo

Feb. 18: Jo Koy & Friends

Feb. 26: Russell Peters

Great Cedar Showroom

Jan. 29: Sal Vulcano

Feb. 5: Bob Marley

Feb. 11: Claudia Oshry

Feb. 12: Andrew Santino

Feb. 19: Jim Norton

Feb. 25: Vic Dibitetto

Feb. 26: Jimmy O. Yang

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 30: Lee Brice

Feb. 4: Earth Wind & Fire

Feb. 11: Jake Owen

Feb. 12: Daughtry

Feb. 18: Stephen Pearcy

Feb. 20: Bowzer's Rock N’ Doo-Wop Party

Feb. 26: Goose

Wolf Den

Jan 28: Foghat

Jan 29: G. Love & The Juice

Feb. 4: The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson

Feb. 5: Raise Your Hands

Feb. 11: Red Light

Feb. 12: Carpenters Remembered

Feb. 18: Terrapin

Feb. 19: Joan Osborne

Feb. 25: Sister Hazel

Feb. 26: Sawyer Brown

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Jan. 28: Mystic Dead

Jan. 29: Women Songwriters of R.I.

Feb. 4: Rafay Rashid, Peace Collective & Eclipse

Feb. 5: Gary Cummings Band W/ Cross Rhode Blues

Feb. 6: Marz

Feb. 12: Atwater- Donnelly

Feb. 19: Big Boom Daddies

Feb. 20: Beatle Funk

Feb. 26: Neal and the Vipers

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Jan. 29: Bad Mannerz

Feb. 2: Joe Grieco

Feb. 5: Meleana

Feb. 9: Ricki Miller and Andy Chaney

Feb. 10: Dan Watson

Feb. 12: 20th Century Kids

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Jan. 31: The Wood Brothers

Feb. 3: Fireboy DML

Feb. 5: Zacarias Ferreira

Feb. 12: Tokischa

Feb. 24: Polo G

Feb. 25: Dave East and Millyz

Feb. 27: Steve Vai

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.