CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Jan. 21: Dan Watson

Jan. 28: Russ and Jeff

Jan. 29: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Jan. 10: Jamie’s Junk Show

Jan. 11: Andy Chaney

Jan. 14: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Jan. 15: Lucas Neil

Jan. 16: Bashment Sounds

Jan. 18: Marc Scortino

Jan. 21: Phil Adams

Jan. 22: James Harris

Jan. 23: Bashment Sounds

Jan. 24: Jamie’s Junk Show

Jan. 25: Andy Chaney

Jan. 28: The Subliminals

Jan. 29: Ethan Cash

Jan. 30: Bashment Sounds

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Jan. 14: The Co-eds

Jan. 21: Danny Bermm

Jan. 28: Big Lux

Feb. 4: Nick Bosse

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Jan. 13: Woolite

Jan. 14: The Root Farmers

Jan. 15: Franklin Brothers

Jan. 19: The Cartells

Jan. 20: Allysen Callery

Jan. 21: Live Fade

Jan. 22: Chris Leigh Band

Jan. 26: Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thing

Jan. 27: Lucas Neil

Jan. 28: Cherry Pie

Jan. 29: Wild Nights

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Jan. 14: Big Dawg Isaac Trio

Jan. 16: PB&J

Jan. 21: The Carleans

Jan. 23: The Cartell's

Jan. 28: Konfin'd

Jan. 30: J. Hunter Group

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Jan. 15: Teyana Taylor & Queen Naija

Great Cedar Showroom

Jan. 15: Dave Attell

Jan. 22: Anthony Rodia

Jan. 29: Sal Vulcano

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 14,15: Dancing with the Stars

Jan. 30: Lee Brice

Wolf Den

Jan 14: Mullett

Jan 15: Vixen

Jan 21: Chubby Checker

Jan 22: Badfish A Tribute To Sublime

Jan 28: Foghat

Jan 29: G. Love & The Juice

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Jan. 21: Badfish

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Jan. 14: Sonic Surfers

Jan. 15: Groovin Confustion

Jan. 21: Saddle Up the Chicken

Jan. 22: The Honk with The Faux Paws

Jan. 28: Mystic Dead

Jan. 29: Women Songwriters of R.I.

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Jan. 15: Don't Tell Lisa

Jan. 19: Ricki Miller

Jan. 22: Wicked Peach

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Jan. 15: Triu Di Fogu

Jan. 21: The Gilmour Project

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.