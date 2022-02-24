CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Feb. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Feb. 26: Seasoned Wood

March 4: Russ and Jeff

March 5: Ten Rod Ramblers

March 11: Dan Watson

March 12: Boat Cake

March 18: Larry the Piano Man

March 19: Russ and Jeff

March 25: Greg Laboissinniere

March 25: Mark and The Trio

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Feb. 25: Noah Feldman

Feb. 26: James Harris

Feb. 28: Jamie’s Junk Show

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Sunday: Live Blues 2 to 5 p.m.

Feb. 27: Lisa Marie, Tommy Reed & Juxo

March 6: Ed Shear

March 13: Brian Templeton & The Soupy Boys

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Feb. 24: Frankenphil

Feb. 25: Steve Readey

March 3: Take it to the Bridge

March 4: Pete Vendettuoli & Guest

March 10: Frankenphil

March 11: Dave Alves

March 17: Lucas Neil

March 18: Danny Bermm

March 24: Take it to the Bridge

March 25: Steve Readey

March 31: Kyle Bell

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Feb. 24: Jim & Sarah

Feb. 25: Sugar

Feb. 26: Eight to the Bar

Feb. 27: Lucas Neil

March 2: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang

March 3: Phil Adams

March 4: The Breakers

March 5: Neal Vitullo And The Vipers

March 6: Kyle Rathbun

March 9: The Cartells

March 10: Jake Manzi

March 11: The Mallett Brothers Band

March 12: Chris Badnews Barnes

March 13: Woolite

March 17: Anglesea Street

March 18: Mystic Dead with Wooly Mammoth

March 19: Sugar Ray and The Bluetones

March 20: Princess Pine with  A.J. Wright

March 23: Java Groove

March 24: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

March 25: The Elovaters

March 26: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

March 27 Noah Feldman:

March 30: Dr. G & The Believers:

March 31: Sweet Mercy

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

March 12: Two Kings

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Feb. 25: KGB

Feb. 27: Roy Dunn MacLean

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Feb. 26: Russell Peters

March 4: Reba McEntire

March 11: Femme It Forward

March 13: Al Bano

March 18: Alice Cooper

March 19,20: John Mulaney

March 26: Rick Ross & Jeezy

March 27: Los Angeles Azules

Great Cedar Showroom

Feb. 25: Vic Dibitetto

Feb. 26: Jimmy O. Yang

March 5 Beth Hart

March 11: Vir Das

March 12: Majah Hype

March 26: Gary Gulman

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 26: Goose

March 11: Celtic Thunder

March 122: Tame Impala

March 13: Il Volo

March 18: Celtic Woman

March 24: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves

March 31: 2Cellos

Wolf Den

Feb. 25: Sister Hazel

Feb. 26: Sawyer Brown

March 4: Robert Randolph & The Family Band

March 5: Charo

March 11: Edwin McCain

March 12: Craig Campbell

March 18: Blurred Vision

March 19: Phillip Phillips

March 25: KIX

March 26: Colt Ford

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Feb. 27: Steve Smith & the Nakeds

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Feb. 26: Neal and the Vipers

March 4: Dudemanbro with Rival Roots

March 6: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys with Sugar Ray Norcia

March 11: Dred Buffalo / Well Wisher / Zigmont / Skyline In Stereo

March 12: Julie Rhodes & The Electric Company

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Feb. 26: Wild Nights

March 1: Dan Watson

March 2: Tom MacGregor

March 5: Katie Perkins

March 9: Small Wonder

March 10: Dan Watson

March 12: Nu Groove

March 17: Hit Play

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Feb. 24: Polo G

Feb. 25: Dave East and Millyz

Feb. 27: Steve Vai

March 3: Lucy Dacus

March 18: Tokischa

March 19: Electronic Ireland

