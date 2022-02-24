CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Feb. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Feb. 26: Seasoned Wood
March 4: Russ and Jeff
March 5: Ten Rod Ramblers
March 11: Dan Watson
March 12: Boat Cake
March 18: Larry the Piano Man
March 19: Russ and Jeff
March 25: Greg Laboissinniere
March 25: Mark and The Trio
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Feb. 25: Noah Feldman
Feb. 26: James Harris
Feb. 28: Jamie’s Junk Show
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Sunday: Live Blues 2 to 5 p.m.
Feb. 27: Lisa Marie, Tommy Reed & Juxo
March 6: Ed Shear
March 13: Brian Templeton & The Soupy Boys
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Feb. 24: Frankenphil
Feb. 25: Steve Readey
March 3: Take it to the Bridge
March 4: Pete Vendettuoli & Guest
March 10: Frankenphil
March 11: Dave Alves
March 17: Lucas Neil
March 18: Danny Bermm
March 24: Take it to the Bridge
March 25: Steve Readey
March 31: Kyle Bell
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Feb. 24: Jim & Sarah
Feb. 25: Sugar
Feb. 26: Eight to the Bar
Feb. 27: Lucas Neil
March 2: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang
March 3: Phil Adams
March 4: The Breakers
March 5: Neal Vitullo And The Vipers
March 6: Kyle Rathbun
March 9: The Cartells
March 10: Jake Manzi
March 11: The Mallett Brothers Band
March 12: Chris Badnews Barnes
March 13: Woolite
March 17: Anglesea Street
March 18: Mystic Dead with Wooly Mammoth
March 19: Sugar Ray and The Bluetones
March 20: Princess Pine with A.J. Wright
March 23: Java Groove
March 24: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
March 25: The Elovaters
March 26: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
March 27 Noah Feldman:
March 30: Dr. G & The Believers:
March 31: Sweet Mercy
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
March 12: Two Kings
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Feb. 25: KGB
Feb. 27: Roy Dunn MacLean
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Feb. 26: Russell Peters
March 4: Reba McEntire
March 11: Femme It Forward
March 13: Al Bano
March 18: Alice Cooper
March 19,20: John Mulaney
March 26: Rick Ross & Jeezy
March 27: Los Angeles Azules
Great Cedar Showroom
Feb. 25: Vic Dibitetto
Feb. 26: Jimmy O. Yang
March 5 Beth Hart
March 11: Vir Das
March 12: Majah Hype
March 26: Gary Gulman
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 26: Goose
March 11: Celtic Thunder
March 122: Tame Impala
March 13: Il Volo
March 18: Celtic Woman
March 24: Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves
March 31: 2Cellos
Wolf Den
Feb. 25: Sister Hazel
Feb. 26: Sawyer Brown
March 4: Robert Randolph & The Family Band
March 5: Charo
March 11: Edwin McCain
March 12: Craig Campbell
March 18: Blurred Vision
March 19: Phillip Phillips
March 25: KIX
March 26: Colt Ford
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Feb. 27: Steve Smith & the Nakeds
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Feb. 26: Neal and the Vipers
March 4: Dudemanbro with Rival Roots
March 6: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys with Sugar Ray Norcia
March 11: Dred Buffalo / Well Wisher / Zigmont / Skyline In Stereo
March 12: Julie Rhodes & The Electric Company
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Feb. 26: Wild Nights
March 1: Dan Watson
March 2: Tom MacGregor
March 5: Katie Perkins
March 9: Small Wonder
March 10: Dan Watson
March 12: Nu Groove
March 17: Hit Play
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Feb. 24: Polo G
Feb. 25: Dave East and Millyz
Feb. 27: Steve Vai
March 3: Lucy Dacus
March 18: Tokischa
March 19: Electronic Ireland
