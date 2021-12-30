CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Dec. 31: Never Enuff

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Jan. 21: Dan Watson

Jan. 28: Russ and Jeff

Jan. 29: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Dec. 31: Glass Goddess with Kat Kiley & Lucas Neil

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Dec. 30: Lucas Neil

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

Dec. 31: Wicked Peach 

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Dec. 30: Jake Hunsinger

Dec. 31: Mystic Dead

Jan. 1: Johnny & the East Coast Rockers

Jan. 5: Dr. G & The Believers

Jan. 6: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

Jan. 7: Sugar

Jan. 8: Mystic Dead

Jan. 13: Woolite

Jan. 14: Sporting, Another One Down and Luv Mason

Jan. 15: Franklin Brothers

Jan. 20: Allysen Callery

Jan. 21: Live Fade

Jan. 22: Chris Leigh Band

Jan. 26: Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thing

Jan. 27: Lucas Neil

Jan. 28: Cherry Pie

Jan. 29: Wild Nights

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Dec. 31: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

Dec. 31: Andy Chaney

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Dec. 31: AJR

Jan. 1: George Thorogood & Rick Springfield

Jan. 15: Teyana Taylor & Queen Naija

Great Cedar Showroom

Jan. 8: Eddie Griffin

Jan. 15: Dave Attell

Jan. 22: Anthony Rodia

Jan. 29: Sal Vulcano

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 14,15: Dancing with the Stars

Jan. 16: Bowzer's Rock n' DooWop Party

Jan. 30: Lee Brice

Wolf Den

Dec. 31: Boogie Wonder Band

Jan. 1: Darik and the Funbags

Jan. 7: Rubix Kube

Jan 8: Brandt Taylor

Jan 14: Mullett

Jan 15: Vixen

Jan 21: Chubby Checker

Jan 22: Badfish A Tribute To Sublime

Jan 28: Foghat

Jan 29: G. Love & The Juice

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Dec. 31: Steve Smith & the Nakeds

Jan. 21: Badfish

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Dec. 30: Evening Sky

Jan. 2: The Dan Moretti Quartet

Jan. 7: Country DNA with Root Cellar

Jan. 8: Fleet

Jan. 14: Sonic Surfers

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Dec. 31: Bobby Johnson

Jan. 1: The Cartel Trio

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Dec. 31: PNB Rock

Jan. 15: Triu Di Fogu

Jan. 21: The Gilmour Project

