CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Dec. 31: Never Enuff
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Jan. 21: Dan Watson
Jan. 28: Russ and Jeff
Jan. 29: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Dec. 31: Glass Goddess with Kat Kiley & Lucas Neil
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Dec. 30: Lucas Neil
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
Dec. 31: Wicked Peach
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Dec. 30: Jake Hunsinger
Dec. 31: Mystic Dead
Jan. 1: Johnny & the East Coast Rockers
Jan. 5: Dr. G & The Believers
Jan. 6: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
Jan. 7: Sugar
Jan. 8: Mystic Dead
Jan. 13: Woolite
Jan. 14: Sporting, Another One Down and Luv Mason
Jan. 15: Franklin Brothers
Jan. 20: Allysen Callery
Jan. 21: Live Fade
Jan. 22: Chris Leigh Band
Jan. 26: Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thing
Jan. 27: Lucas Neil
Jan. 28: Cherry Pie
Jan. 29: Wild Nights
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Dec. 31: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
Dec. 31: Andy Chaney
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Dec. 31: AJR
Jan. 1: George Thorogood & Rick Springfield
Jan. 15: Teyana Taylor & Queen Naija
Great Cedar Showroom
Jan. 8: Eddie Griffin
Jan. 15: Dave Attell
Jan. 22: Anthony Rodia
Jan. 29: Sal Vulcano
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 14,15: Dancing with the Stars
Jan. 16: Bowzer's Rock n' DooWop Party
Jan. 30: Lee Brice
Wolf Den
Dec. 31: Boogie Wonder Band
Jan. 1: Darik and the Funbags
Jan. 7: Rubix Kube
Jan 8: Brandt Taylor
Jan 14: Mullett
Jan 15: Vixen
Jan 21: Chubby Checker
Jan 22: Badfish A Tribute To Sublime
Jan 28: Foghat
Jan 29: G. Love & The Juice
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Dec. 31: Steve Smith & the Nakeds
Jan. 21: Badfish
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Dec. 30: Evening Sky
Jan. 2: The Dan Moretti Quartet
Jan. 7: Country DNA with Root Cellar
Jan. 8: Fleet
Jan. 14: Sonic Surfers
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Dec. 31: Bobby Johnson
Jan. 1: The Cartel Trio
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Dec. 31: PNB Rock
Jan. 15: Triu Di Fogu
Jan. 21: The Gilmour Project
