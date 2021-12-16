CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Dec. 31: Never Enuff
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Dec. 17: Larry the Piano Man
Dec. 18: Phenix Ave
Dec. 31: Larry the Piano Man
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Dec. 14: Dan Watson
Dec. 17: Lucas Neil
Dec. 18: Noah Feldman
Dec. 20: Jay Millas
Dec. 21: Dan Watson
Dec. 27: Jamie’s Junk Show
Dec. 28: Danny Fleet
Dec. 31: Glass Goddess with Kat Kiley & Lucas Neil
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Dec. 16: David LaRocque
Dec. 23: Two of Us
Dec. 30: Lucas Neil
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Dec. 17: Andrew Marlin
Dec. 18: Eight to the Bar
Dec. 22: Java Groove
Dec. 29: The Founders
Dec. 30: Jake Hunsinger
Dec. 31: Mystic Dead
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Dec. 18: Red Light
Dec. 31: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
Dec 17: Small Wonder
Dec 18: Phil Diiorio & Michael Pallazzo
Dec 31: Andy Chaney
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Dec. 17: Johnny & The East Coast Rockers
Dec. 19: PB&J
Dec. 26: Kosher Kid
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Dec. 17: REO Speedwagon
Dec. 18: Legends of the Mic
Dec. 31: AJR
Great Cedar Showroom
Jan. 8: Eddie Griffin
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Dec. 16: Miss America 2022 Competition
Wolf Den
Dec. 16: Street Corner Symphony Christmas
Dec. 17: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Dec. 18: Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot
Dec. 19: F & Blues Band
Dec. 23: The 60s Explosion Show
Dec. 24, 25: The Cartells
Dec. 26: Souls on Fire
Dec. 31: Boogie Wonder Band
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Dec. 18: Badfish
Dec. 31: Steve Smith & the Nakeds
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Dec. 17: Fuzek and Friends
Dec. 18: Dylan Sevey and The Gentlemen w/ Natalie Blue
Dec. 23: Tish Adams & Bluz U Can Use
Dec. 30: Evening Sky
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Dec. 18: Hit Play
Dec. 22: Roy Dunn MacLean
Dec. 31: Bobby Johnson
Jan. 1: The Cartel Trio
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Dec. 18: The Front Bottoms and Piebald
