CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Dec. 31: Never Enuff

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Dec. 17: Larry the Piano Man

Dec. 18: Phenix Ave

Dec. 31: Larry the Piano Man

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Dec. 14: Dan Watson

Dec. 17: Lucas Neil

Dec. 18: Noah Feldman

Dec. 20: Jay Millas

Dec. 21: Dan Watson

Dec. 27: Jamie’s Junk Show

Dec. 28: Danny Fleet

Dec. 31: Glass Goddess with Kat Kiley & Lucas Neil

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Dec. 16: David LaRocque

Dec. 23: Two of Us

Dec. 30: Lucas Neil

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Dec. 17: Andrew Marlin

Dec. 18: Eight to the Bar

Dec. 22: Java Groove

Dec. 29: The Founders

Dec. 30: Jake Hunsinger

Dec. 31: Mystic Dead

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Dec. 18: Red Light

Dec. 31: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

Dec 17: Small Wonder

Dec 18: Phil Diiorio & Michael Pallazzo

Dec 31: Andy Chaney

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Dec. 17: Johnny & The East Coast Rockers

Dec. 19: PB&J

Dec. 26: Kosher Kid

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Dec. 17:  REO Speedwagon

Dec. 18:  Legends of the Mic

Dec. 31:  AJR

Great Cedar Showroom

Jan. 8: Eddie Griffin

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Dec. 16: Miss America 2022 Competition

Wolf Den

Dec. 16: Street Corner Symphony Christmas

Dec. 17: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Dec. 18: Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot

Dec. 19: F & Blues Band

Dec. 23: The 60s Explosion Show

Dec. 24, 25: The Cartells

Dec. 26: Souls on Fire

Dec. 31: Boogie Wonder Band

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Dec. 18: Badfish

Dec. 31: Steve Smith & the Nakeds

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Dec. 17: Fuzek and Friends

Dec. 18: Dylan Sevey and The Gentlemen w/ Natalie Blue

Dec. 23: Tish Adams & Bluz U Can Use

Dec. 30: Evening Sky

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Dec. 18: Hit Play

Dec. 22: Roy Dunn MacLean

Dec. 31: Bobby Johnson

Jan. 1: The Cartel Trio

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Dec. 18: The Front Bottoms and Piebald

