CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

andreahotel.net

Aug. 19: Doctor Brenda’s Rhythm Army

Aug. 24: Shame Dan Scandal

Aug. 26: Greg Sherrod Trio

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Aug. 25: Take it to the Bridge Trio

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Aug. 19:   Dave O'Connor

Aug. 20:  Russ and Jeff

Aug. 21:  Greg Laboissonnier

Aug. 26:  Andy Chaney

Aug. 27:  Larry the Piano Man

Aug. 28:  Doctor Benda's Rhythm Army

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Aug. 20: Noah Feldman

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

www.thecharlestown

rathskeller.com

Aug. 20: Take It To The BridgeAug. 21: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 22: Paula Clare

Aug. 27: Broken Arrow

Aug. 28: Branded

Aug. 29: Steve Smith and The Nakeds

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 27: Dueling Pianos

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Aug. 19: Thor Jensen

Aug. 20: Oblivious Fools & Mystic Dead

Aug. 21: The Troublemakers

Aug. 26: Sweet Mercy

Aug. 27: Wooly Mammoth & Mac Daddy

Aug. 28, Sept. 1: Johnny & The East Coast Rockers

Sept. 2: Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PADDY’S BEACH CLUB

159 Atlantic Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2610

paddysbeach.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Aug. 20: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Aug. 21: Wild Nights

Aug. 27: Red Light

Aug. 28: Franklin Brothers

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Aug. 19: Shawn Taylor

Aug. 26: Loaded Wagon

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

Aug 20: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug 27: Whisker Fish

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Aug. 20: Train

Aug. 22: Tyler Henry

Aug. 28: Jeff Foxworthy

Sept. 5: Gabriel Iglesias

Sept. 18: Lil Kim

Sept. 25: Tony Bennett

Oct. 8: Ron White

Oct. 23: Nas

Oct. 30: Judas Priest

Great Cedar Showroom

Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope

Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan

Sept. 17: Indigo Girls

Sept. 18: Jay Pharoah

Sept. 25: Ryan Hamilton

Sept. 26: Zucchero

Oct. 1: The Voices of Soul and R&B

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 20: Jeff Dunham

Aug. 21: Deftones

Aug. 22: Jason Mraz

Aug. 27: Tom Segura

Sept. 1: Big & Rich

Sept. 3: Toby Keith

Sept. 11: Dan + Shay

Sept. 18: Marc Anthony

Oct. 1,2: Sebastian Maniscalco

Oct. 22: Blake Shelton

Oct. 23: Harry Styles

Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers

Oct. 29: The Monkees

Oct. 30: Old Dominion

Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly

Wolf Den

Aug. 19: Plain Jane

Aug. 26: Alex Shillo

Aug. 28: Van Halen Tribute featuring Tyler Morris

Aug. 29: Quinn Sullivan

Sept. 2: Souls on Fire

Sept. 4, 5: The ToneShifters

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Aug. 20, 21: Ripe

Aug. 28: G. Love & Chuck Treece

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Aug. 20: Will Orchard, Sean Null, Jess Kerber, & Born October 4th, 1998

Aug. 21: Guess Method, Smug Honey

Aug. 27: Mystic Dead with Ghost Mojo

Aug. 28: Mark Cutler and Men of Great Courage

Sept. 2: Professor Roots

Sept. 4: The Silks

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Aug. 27: EST Gee

Sept. 3: Rakim

Sept. 4: Miky Woodz

Sept. 10: Luke Alexander

Sept. 12: Lettuce

Sept. 17: Yemi Alade

Sept. 18: Fabolous

Sept. 24: Michael Blackson

