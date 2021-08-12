CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
Aug. 12: Shame Dan Scandal
Aug. 17: TMI
Aug. 19: Doctor Bebnda’s Rhythm Army
Aug. 24: Shame Dan Scandal
Aug. 26: Greg Sherrod Trio
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Aug. 14: Acoustic Soup
Aug. 25: Take it to the Bridge Trio
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Aug. 12: DJ Charlie
Aug. 13: Gary Hopp and Friends
Aug. 14: Reckless Blues
Aug. 19: Dave O'Connor
Aug. 20: Russ and Jeff
Aug. 21: Greg Laboissonnier
Aug. 26: Andy Chaney
Aug. 27: Larry the Piano Man
Aug. 28: Doctor Benda's Rhythm Army
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Aug. 6: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Aug. 7: Fleet
Aug. 13: Ethan Cash
Aug. 20: Noah Feldman
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
www.thecharlestown
Aug. 13: Dirty Deeds
Aug. 14: Nick Bosse and The Northern Roots
Aug. 15: Underestimated Prophet
Aug. 20: Take It To The BridgeAug. 21: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 22: Paula Clare
Aug. 27: Broken Arrow
Aug. 28: Branded
Aug. 29: Steve Smith and The Nakeds
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
Aug. 13: Professor Louie & the Crowmatix
Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 27: Dueling Pianos
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Aug. 12: The Carleans
Aug. 13: Duke Robillard Band
Aug. 14: Soule Monde
Aug. 19: Thor Jensen
Aug. 20: Oblivious Fools & Mystic Dead
Aug. 21: The Troublemakers
Aug. 26: Sweet Mercy
Aug. 27: Wooly Mammoth & Mac Daddy
Aug. 28, Sept. 1: Johnny & The East Coast Rockers
Sept. 2: Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
Aug. 18: Walt Wilkins
PADDY’S BEACH CLUB
159 Atlantic Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2610
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Aug. 13: Nick Casey band
Aug. 14: Don’t tell Lisa
Aug. 20: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Aug. 21: Wild Nights
Aug. 27: Red Light
Aug. 28: Franklin Brothers
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Aug. 15: Phil Smith
Aug. 19: Shawn Taylor
Aug. 26: Loaded Wagon
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
Aug 13: Ben Freiert & Friends
Aug 20: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug 27: Whisker Fish
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Aug. 13: Bill Burr
Aug. 20: Train
Aug. 22: Tyler Henry
Aug. 28: Jeff Foxworthy
Sept. 5: Gabriel Iglesias
Sept. 18: Lil Kim
Sept. 25: Tony Bennett
Oct. 8: Ron White
Oct. 23: Nas
Oct. 30: Judas Priest
Great Cedar Showroom
Sept. 4: Doug Stanhope
Sept. 10: Kathleen Madigan
Sept. 17: Indigo Girls
Sept. 18: Jay Pharoah
Sept. 25: Ryan Hamilton
Sept. 26: Zucchero
Oct. 1: The Voices of Soul and R&B
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 20: Jeff Dunham
Aug. 21: Deftones
Aug. 22: Jason Mraz
Aug. 27: Tom Segura
Sept. 1: Big & Rich
Sept. 3: Toby Keith
Sept. 11: Dan + Shay
Sept. 18: Marc Anthony
Oct. 1,2: Sebastian Maniscalco
Oct. 22: Blake Shelton
Oct. 23: Harry Styles
Oct. 28: The Doobie Brothers
Oct. 29: The Monkees
Oct. 30: Old Dominion
Oct. 31: Machine Gun Kelly
Wolf Den
Aug. 12: Fleet
Aug. 14: Queensrÿche
Aug. 19: Plain Jane
Aug. 26: Alex Shillo
Aug. 28: Van Halen Tribute featuring Tyler Morris
Aug. 29: Quinn Sullivan
Sept. 2: Souls on Fire
Sept. 4, 5: The ToneShifters
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Aug. 20, 21: Ripe
Aug. 28: G. Love & Chuck Treece
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Aug. 13: Soulshot
Aug. 14: The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow
Aug. 15: Tish Adams- Bluz U Can Use
Aug. 20: Will Orchard, Sean Null, Jess Kerber, & Born October 4th, 1998
Aug. 21: Guess Method, Smug Honey
Aug. 27: Mystic Dead with Ghost Mojo
Aug. 28: Mark Cutler and Men of Great Courage
Sept. 2: Professor Roots
Sept. 4: The Silks
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Aug. 13: Conjunto Primavera
Aug. 27: EST Gee
Sept. 3: Rakim
Sept. 4: Miky Woodz
Sept. 10: Luke Alexander
Sept. 12: Lettuce
Sept. 17: Yemi Alade
Sept. 18: Fabolous
Sept. 24: Michael Blackson
