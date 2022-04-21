CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
April 24: John Sage
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
April 22: Seasoned Wood
April 23: Reckless Blues
April 29: Larry the Piano Man
April 30: Russ and Jeff
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
April 22: James Harris
April 23: Noah Feldman
April 25: Jamie’s Junk Show
April 29: Jeff Lewis
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Sunday: Live Blues 2 to 5 p.m.
April 24: Johnny Blue Horn, Chris Leigh, Tommy Read & Sam Gentile & Bobby
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
April 21: Lucas Neil
April 28: Phil Adams
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
April 21: JJ & Jesse
April 22: Jim Carpenter & Southern Fiction & The Hoolios
April 23: Kat Wright
April 24: Kyle Rathbun
April 27: The Founders
April 28: Woolite
April 29: Soul Shot
April 30: Ward Hayden & The Outliers
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
May 7: John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
April 22: Nick Bosse
April 24: Ben Freiert
April 29: Luke & Mike
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
April 22: Roy Dunn Maclean
April 24: J. Hunter Band
April 29: KGB
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
April 30: Guido Falivene
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
April 22: Bonnie Raitt
April 23: Aaron Lewis
April 29: Jhay Cortez
April 30: Iliza
Great Cedar Showroom
April 23: Wayne Brady
April 29: Tracy Morgan
April 30: Todrick Hall
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
April 22: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
April 23: Breaking Benjamin
Wolf Den
April 22: Ambrosia
April 23: The Mohegan Sun All-Stars
April 29: Phil Vassar
April 30: Led Zeppelin 2
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
April 30: Crooked Coast
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
April 22: The Stone Road Band, Keegan Turner Band & Viking Jesus
April 24: Allysen Callery, Haunt The House & John Faraone
April 30: Victor Main
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
April 20: Brian and Dee
April 23: Never Enough
April 27: Joe Grieco
April 30: Sunday Gravy
May 4: Roger Ceresi and Gary Gramolini
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
April 22: Banda Los Recoditos y K-Paz de la Sierra
April 23: Boy Game, Bodon & PCC
April 26: Beartooth
April 30: Clutch
