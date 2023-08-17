WESTERLY — The Neave Trio — violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura — will perform in Watch Hill Saturday, as part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series offered by the Watch Hill Chapel.
The trio, which has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances, will perform a program featuring works of Brahms ("Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8"), Ravel ("Piano Trio in A minor"), and Samuel Coleridge Taylor ("Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio").
The Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers, according to a statement from the group, and hopes to reach wider audiences "through innovative concert presentations."
They regularly collaborate with artists of all mediums and have performed with the Blythe Barton Dance Company, with dance collective BodySonnet, with projection designer Ryan Brady and in the interactive concert series “STEIN2.0,” with composer Amanuel Zarzowski, among others.
Neave has performed at many concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, the Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series in the United Kingdom, and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums' Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The trio has held residency positions at Brown University, the University of Virginia, Longy School of Music of Bard College and at San Diego State University as the first-ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence.
Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Design in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton.
According to WQXR, "Neave is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making."
The group’s 2019 album, "Her Voice," on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3.
The Boston Musical Intelligencer wrote, “it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going,” and “their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”
In June of this year, the Neave Trio premiered Rob Paterson's "Triple Concerto" under the direction of JoAnn Falletta at the Mostly Modern Festival in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Admission to the concert is free and all are welcome.
For more information, visit https://www.watchhillchapel.org/calendar.
