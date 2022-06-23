NEW LONDON — The Lyman Allyn Art Museum is hosting the sixth annual exhibition of "Nasty Women Connecticut, The Will to Change: Gathering as Praxis," as part of its "Near :: New" series.
This year’s show is dedicated to the life and work of American writer and social activist bell hooks (1952–2021). The work of the feminist writer focuses on sexist, exploitative and oppressive systems that hold us all captive, and the belief that “healing does not take place in isolation.”
"Nasty Women Connecticut" is a volunteer-run and volunteer-led group, based in New Haven, that invited submissions of art, writing and other formats that celebrate hooks’ openness and inclusivity while looking globally to understand the community’s role in feminist movements. The exhibition is made possible with support from Nasty Women Connecticut.
The exhibition features more than 60 works of art in 2D, 3D, digital media, performance and other styles and aims to address, build and repair relations and community while encouraging us to honestly love ourselves and others. The organizers note that this year’s show takes special care to explore new relationships, specifically the roles that men and boys play in dismantling patriarchy within our communities.
An opening reception will be held Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature two performances, "Monstrous and Terrible to Behold," by Heather Sincavage, which reflects on the personal complexities of the body in distress, and "The Labor of Speech," by Julie Graves Krishnaswami, which references words and phrases selected from the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings of female Supreme Court nominees and witnesses.
Music will be performed by Dooley-O, and food and drinks will be served to celebrate the opening both inside and on the museum grounds.
An event donation of $10 per person at the door is suggested.
Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 860-443-2545 or emailing info@lymanallyn.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
