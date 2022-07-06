NEW LONDON — Connecticut's largest fireworks display will return to the region when the Mashantucket Pequot Thames River Fireworks display lights up the sky over New London and Groton on July 9.
“The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort Casino are honored to once again sponsor the greatest fireworks display in all of New England at Sailfest 2022,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. “For nearly thirty years, the Mashantucket Pequot Thames River Fireworks Extravaganza has united thousands of visitors and residents as a longstanding family tradition, and particularly after two long pandemic years we are thrilled to return this exciting event to Southeastern Connecticut.”
Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ president and CEO, said this year’s event will be even bigger than past years to celebrate its return.
“The Mashantucket Pequot Thames River Fireworks Extravaganza is one of our favorite traditions we do year after year. This year’s display is a special one for all of us, after such a difficult past two years due to the pandemic, and we are committed to making the show bigger and better than ever,” Guyot said. “We thank Mayor Passero for once again allowing us the honor of sponsoring such an incredible fireworks display, and we are excited to celebrate alongside the thousands of visitors and residents of New London and Groton.”
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has sponsored the event since 1993. Crowds estimated at nearly 400,000 have packed both sides of the Thames River for this audio-visual spectacular, which is ignited from barges just off New London’s City Pier and synchronized to music.
The pyrotechnic extravaganza will highlight the return of Sailfest, July 8-10, to Downtown New London after the two-year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival includes live music, amusement rides, and more than 200 food and other vendors along City Pier, the adjacent Waterfront Park, and downtown streets.
New London Mayor Michael Passero said he was pleased to hear that the Mashantucket Pequot Thames River Fireworks will return for the event.
“I was thrilled when Chairman Butler contacted me to say that once again the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation would be sponsoring the Thames River fireworks display,” Mayor Passero said. “The massive fireworks show has been a tremendous draw for Sailfest for over 40 years, bringing thousands of tourists who enjoy great entertainment and food in the city’s historic waterfront district. Visitors will also experience firsthand our downtown’s revival and the housing construction boom driven by Electric Boat and the offshore wind industry.”
Barbara Neff of Neff Productions, producer of Sailfest, said the event provides a big boost for business owners.
“The downtown business community is ecstatic to have Sailfest back; it is like Christmas for the downtown business community,” Neff said. “Sailfest has a new layout and we are happy to announce that the tall ship Amistad will be docked at City Pier and open for free tours during the event.”
Garden State Fireworks of New Jersey will produce the show, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. The family-owned company produced fireworks displays for Super Bowl XVLIII, the Washington, D.C., July 4th celebration at the National Mall, The 2021 Presidential Inauguration, and many other events across the country and around the world.
As in the past, the fireworks display will be synchronized to music provided by Hall Communications station K-HITS 100.9 FM.
Andy Russell, Vice President and General Manager for Hall Communications in Connecticut, said K-HITS 100.9 will broadcast live from City Pier and Fort Griswold on the Groton side of the Thames from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the night of the show. Hall’s other stations, WCTY 97.7 FM and WNLC 98.7, also will broadcast live during Sailfest, starting on Friday.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
