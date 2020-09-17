WAKEFIELD — Eurythmist and stage artist Gail Langstroth will release her debut book of poetry, "firegarden/jardín-de-fuego," in Green Hill next Tuesday at "A Porch Presentation," an outdoor event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at 221 Indigo Point, Wakefield.
"In times of COVID, artists get creative," Langstroth said.
Yona Harvey, author of "Hemming the Water," and "You Don’t Have to Go to Mars for Love," called "firegarden/jardín-de-fuego," "a collection of intimate and 'between' spaces through which a woman honors the life she's lived."
"Urgent meditations are born of the smallest piece of ocean," Harvey said, "dropped stitches, and the daily need for milk and bread."
"These sparse poems are marked with the flames and ash of loss, but draw strength from a resilient and transient natural world," she continued. "Langstroth captures the raw fire of emotions we often struggle to name, those aches that remind us we are alive."
Langstroth, who for many years lived in Providence and taught eurythmy to children at the Meadowbrook Waldorf School, has collaborated and performed with international artists in North America, South America, Japan, Spain, Germany, Russia, and Romania for more than 40 years.
One of her performance pieces, "Rivelets," won first prize at the 2002 Teatro La Scala competition in Basel, Switzerland. Another, "ONEWORD" — in which when she shared crucial moments throughout her life journey — was selected for the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008. In another, "Drumsong," she brought contemporary poetry to the stage accompanied by vocalist and percussionist Fred Johnson.
Educated in the United States, England, Germany, and Spain, Langstroth is also a trilingual lecturer on such subjects as Juan Ramón Jiménez, the Unicorn Tapestries, and the roots of the new movement art Eurythmy. A featured reader at Austin's International Poetry Festival, she is also the recipient of the Patricia Dobler Writing Award.
Langstroth resides in Pittsburgh, where she continues to perform, write and teach.
"A Porch Presentation" is BYOLC (bring your own lawn chair), BYOR (bring your own refreshment), and a socially distanced event, Langstroth said. Masks must be worn and books will be for sale.
