WARREN — Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly, the married couple who have been a driving force on the regional folk circuit for decades, have a busy month ahead. The duo — known by fans as simply Atwater-Donnelly — will wind up a trip to Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Delaware to make it home in time for a July 6 appearance in Chepachet, a July 7 appearance in North Kingstown and a July 12 concert in East Greenwich.
The pair will also perform on July 5 with a gaggle of local folk musicians at the Arc{hive} Books and Snackery on Market Street in Warren from 5-9 p.m. Joining them will be Armand Aromin, Benedict Gagliardi, Mark Dobyn, Erin Lobb Mason, and visiting from Kentucky, Deborah Payne and Sam Gleaves.
"Come join us for this rare opportunity to see and hear these musicians informally playing together," said Donnelly. Drinks and freshly made light bites available for purchase. Donations for traveling musicians welcome. More info at https://www.facebook.com/archivebooksnackery.
And on July 6, they are urging music-lovers to head back to Warren for a 7:30 p.m. concert with Joanne Lurgio and Paul Rocha at Imago Gallery, 36 Market Street.
Lurgio's songs are impeccable, said Donnelly in an email, "The combination of her gifted voice and wonderful guitar work, will prompt you to chase your dreams and offer a tale or two about ordinary people who excel and inspire."
Rocha, he said, "is a prolific singer/songwriter and recording artist whose style can run from acoustic-confessional to chamber pop, or from flower-power psychedelia to borderline surrealism; a slave to beauty and a sucker for sad."
The suggested donation for the Lurgio-Rocha concert is $15. Tickets are available at the door or may be purchased in advance by emailing MusicAtImago@gmail.com or calling 401-392-1322, or at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-ifa-in-welcoming-paul-rocha-and-joanne-lurgio-at-imago-tickets-354563828957.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
