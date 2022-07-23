NAME: Wylette Mitzell Selvidio.
AGE: 28.
OCCUPATION: Administrative coordinator for zoological operations, Mystic Aquarium.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Metro Manila, Philippines.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: The "Shrek the Musical" production at the Granite Theatre, a crazy summer season at Mystic Aquarium and planning for an awesome vacation with my husband.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Reestablishing my life here after moving for love.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Ever since I was young, bungee jumping has always been at the top of my list ... along with traveling to India (to have my "Eat, Pray, Love" moment).
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: I always wear my pearl earrings (channeling Caroline Channing from "2 Broke Girls"), a watch and necklace (from my mom). I always carry my phone, credit card and ID … I always get carded … I mean always!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: It was my dream to be a CIA spy, and an actress, of course.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Wilfredo and Emilia, for raising four daughters!
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Thich Nhat Hanh, Paulo Coelho and Stephen King.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: Currently, the "Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" and "Where the Crawdads Sing."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "All Too Well" (From the Vault - 10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift, "Say You Love Me" by Jessie Ware, "ILYSB – Stripped" by Lany.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston, "Beautiful Mistake" by Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion, "Ghost" by Justin Bieber.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "My Sister’s Keeper" (when I want to cry), "That’s My Boy" (when I want to laugh) and "Me Before You" (when I want to fall in love).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Orphan Black," "King of the Hill," "Scandal" and "Handmaid’s Tale."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Get Close" podcast (by Bart and Geo).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Anything my mom cooks, steak and Japanese food!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity, ingenuity, dedication, kindness and compassion.
PET PEEVES: Double standards.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: I have three that serve as my mantra: “Love never says I have done enough,” and “Don't clip their wings. Direct their flight” by the Religious of the Assumption Foundress, St. Marie Eugenie, and “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly, what is essential is invisible to the eye …” from the "Little Prince," by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The four seasons, especially the cold, winter, and snow! I would be the first one to be out shoveling and cleaning the cars after a snowstorm.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family. They are my rock that anchors me and my wings that encourage me to dream and explore.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have studied five languages, but I can’t fluently speak all of them, and when I count, I count in French.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: If you are not passionate about what you do, no matter how much you make, you will never be satisfied or happy. However, if you love what you do and have intrinsic motivation, it doesn’t matter how much or how little you make, you will experience infinite gratification and self-fulfillment.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: The universe/life has so much to offer. Explore the unknown. Your limits are what you say they are. Be present and seize every opportunity.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I would put together a coalition to find paranormal creatures like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster, UFOs, etc. I want to know ... I’m sure you do too!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Travel the world with my family.
I DRIVE A: White 2020 Hyundai Accent, aka Felicia.
I WISH I DROVE AN: Audi e-tron Sportback.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk, Mountain Dew (for my husband), bacon (pork and turkey) and tonic.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My deceased sister, Wyliemel.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
